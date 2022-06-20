Arsenal have made an offer for 29-year-old striker despite leading race for Gabriel Jesus: Reports

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this season and are scouring the transfer market for a forward that suits Mikel Arteta's plans. The Gunners have expressed interest in securing the signature of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this month.

According to a report published by Tutto Mercato Web, the Gunners have also made contact with Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker has completed a loan spell at Juventus this year and has played for some of Europe's most high-profile clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Buy option won't be triggered, the decision has been made. Álvaro Morata returns to Atletico Madrid. No agreement with Juventus as things stand, Morata wants to feel important and he's now coming back at Atléti.

Alvaro Morata has been fairly impressive for Juventus and has improved under Massimiliano Allegri. The former Real Madrid striker has scored 32 goals in 92 appearances during his loan spell and has been fairly consistent for the Bianconeri.

Morata has returned to Atletico Madrid and may well play his part under Diego Simeone this season. Arsenal remain interested in his signature, however, and will likely have to choose between him and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in the coming weeks.

Arsenal set sights on Alvaro Morata as potential Lacazette replacement

Morata has plenty of experience

Arsenal have already issued a press release confirming that Alexandre Lacazette will not be renewing his contract with the club. The French striker has scored 71 goals in 206 appearances for the Gunners and will return to Lyon after the end of his contract.

Lacazette largely failed to meet expectations at the Emirates Stadium over the past year and Arteta's team were often found wanting in the final third as a result. While Eddie Nketiah has managed to show improvement in recent months, the Gunners will need to reinforce their squad to compete with the Premier League's elite.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly asked his club to secure the signature of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker has grown admirably under Pep Guardiola and has also worked with Arteta during the latter's time at the Etihad Stadium.

While Jesus remains a priority for Arsenal, Edu and his administration have also made contact with Atletico Madrid to make an offer for Alvaro Morata. The Spanish hitman has featured for the Gunners' arch-rivals Chelsea in the Premier League but was unable to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are reportedly looking to renew Morata's loan spell, however, and could get in the way of Arsenal's transfer plans. The Gunners are the frontrunners for Gabriel Jesus' signature, however, and will look to make progress with their negotiations this month.

