Arsenal make contact with Chelsea over potential deal for 23-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Chelsea over the signing of winger Noni Madueke. The Gunners recently showed their inteterst in the 23-year-old, and have now taken further steps in the pursuit of the player.

Ad

Madueke, who joined Chelsea in 2023, has been a first-team regular at the west London club so far. He has played 46 times for the Blues this season, which includes five times in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. Amid the saga, reports emerged that Madueke is open to moving to the Emirates, and a subsequent report claimed the Gunners have agreed personal terms with him over a five-year deal.

Chelsea are in the finals of the Club World Cup, but Noni Madueke came on as a substitute in the last two matches, which could be an indication he is no longer central to manager Enzo Maresca’s plans. According to The Athletic, Arsenal and Chelsea are in talks over Madueke. While both clubs are yet to reach an agreement, it is believed that the 23-year-old ‘is prioritizing’ moving to the north London club over any other interested sides.

Ad

Trending

If Madueke eventually make a switch to Chesea's London rivals, he would become the second Blues to join Arsenal this summer. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga recently joined the Gunners after they triggered his £5 million ($6.8m) release clause. Madueke is contracted with the Blues until 2030, with an option for an additional year. His current market value is €40 million as per Transfermarkt.

“I’m scratching my head on that one” – Micah Richards puzzled by Arsenal’s interest in Chelsea star

Micah Richards has expressed surprised at Arsenal’s bid for Noni Madueke. The former Manchester City defender believes the winger could struggle for playing time at the Emirates, arguing that he would not start ahead of Bukayo Saka. He also suggested that the Gunners prioritize signing a striker over another wide player. He said on The Rest is Football podcast:

Ad

"I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield. Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first."

He added:

"Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently. I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one. I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury."

Madueke, however, can play on both wings, although he primarily operates as a right winger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More