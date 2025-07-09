Arsenal make contact with Chelsea over potential deal for 23-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Chelsea over the signing of winger Noni Madueke. The Gunners recently showed their inteterst in the 23-year-old, and have now taken further steps in the pursuit of the player.
Madueke, who joined Chelsea in 2023, has been a first-team regular at the west London club so far. He has played 46 times for the Blues this season, which includes five times in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. Amid the saga, reports emerged that Madueke is open to moving to the Emirates, and a subsequent report claimed the Gunners have agreed personal terms with him over a five-year deal.
Chelsea are in the finals of the Club World Cup, but Noni Madueke came on as a substitute in the last two matches, which could be an indication he is no longer central to manager Enzo Maresca’s plans. According to The Athletic, Arsenal and Chelsea are in talks over Madueke. While both clubs are yet to reach an agreement, it is believed that the 23-year-old ‘is prioritizing’ moving to the north London club over any other interested sides.
If Madueke eventually make a switch to Chesea's London rivals, he would become the second Blues to join Arsenal this summer. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga recently joined the Gunners after they triggered his £5 million ($6.8m) release clause. Madueke is contracted with the Blues until 2030, with an option for an additional year. His current market value is €40 million as per Transfermarkt.
“I’m scratching my head on that one” – Micah Richards puzzled by Arsenal’s interest in Chelsea star
Micah Richards has expressed surprised at Arsenal’s bid for Noni Madueke. The former Manchester City defender believes the winger could struggle for playing time at the Emirates, arguing that he would not start ahead of Bukayo Saka. He also suggested that the Gunners prioritize signing a striker over another wide player. He said on The Rest is Football podcast:
"I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield. Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first."
He added:
"Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently. I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one. I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury."
Madueke, however, can play on both wings, although he primarily operates as a right winger.