Arsenal and Manchester City in talks to sign 24-year-old Brazilian international: Reports 

Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly held talks to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in recent weeks.

ESPN Brazil reports that both the Gunners and City held preliminary talks for the Brazilian but they have not reached an advanced stage. Paqueta has become highly sought-after following an impressive season for Lyon. He managed 11 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

His eye-catching performances for the Ligue 1 side have seen him earn 33 international caps for Brazil, scoring seven goals.

Arsenal may be looking to refresh their midfield options as Thomas Partey's injury cost the side in the latter stages of last season. The Ghanian picked up the injury in April and the Gunners' top-four challenge suffered as a result. He missed two vital games against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have dealt with the departure of Fernandinho by signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £42 million.

However, there remain question marks over the future of Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese star being linked with a move to Barcelona.

Paqueta may be viewed as a potential replacement should Silva make the move to the Nou Camp. The Brazilian star has three years left to run on his current deal with Lyon.

Arsenal and Manchester City could be rivaled by Tottenham Hotspur for Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

The aforementioned ESPN Brazil report also claims Tottenham Hotspur have held talks over potentially signing Lucas Paqueta.

Antonio Conte is overseeing an impressive transfer window, which has already seen Spurs sign Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic.

Adding Paqueta to that list could soon see Tottenham being touted as potential title challengers given the incredible turnaround Conte's side staged last season. Spurs pipped Arsenal to the fourth spot in the league, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2019.

With Spurs now fighting in Europe's elite club competition, they will need depth if they are to contend with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the league.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL ‍



Tottenham have already made four signings this transfer window, with potential deals still to come after talks with Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet... Antonio Conte is cooking!Tottenham have already made four signings this transfer window, with potential deals still to come after talks with Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet... Antonio Conte is cooking! 👨‍🍳Tottenham have already made four signings this transfer window, with potential deals still to come after talks with Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet... 🔥⚪ https://t.co/hb3GWjt684

Paqueta has earned plaudits throughout last season with his calmness in possession and his attacking nous. The Brazilian can play both as a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder, picking holes in opposition defenses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far