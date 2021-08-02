Arsenal midfielder reveals preferred destination amidst interest from Monaco - Reports

Monaco have joined the race to sign Arsenal’s Joe Willock this summer, but the midfielder reportedly prefers a move to Newcastle United.

Willock had a good spell at Newcastle United during the second half of the 2020-21 season and could move to St. James’ Park for regular playing time.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce revealed that the Magpies want to re-sign Joe Willock but added that they can’t wait forever and need Arsenal to make a decision soon. The Englishman said:

“You have to ask Arsenal, it's their decision and it's the player's decision. Of course we want him back, he did great with us and gives us another dimension in midfield that we haven't got."

“We’ve made it pretty obvious all summer that he’s our number one target, so we’ll keep working away at it and see if something can develop. But, there comes a cut-off period.”

Arsenal could keep Joe Willock after for more squad depth next season

There’s no secret that Arsenal’s midfield needs more spark for next season. The Gunners will be without Martin Odegaard, who has returned to Real Madrid after the end of his loan spell.

Willock is not a creative passer like Odegaard, but he will offer more drive from midfield. Arsenal need goals from midfield, and Willock has the ability to do that after his impressive loan spell at Tyneside.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed last season that the club will have discussions with Willock regarding his future, so he could very well remain at the Emirates. The Spaniard said in May:

“I am really happy that things have gone so well because of the potential that he has. I think it was great for him to go away and have a different experience.

“He has grabbed that opportunity in a really positive and remarkable way and he will come back to us, we will have a conversation with him and plan the next years for him.”

Willock has not featured prominently for Arsenal in their pre-season games so far and will hope to get more playing time before the season starts in a fortnight or so.

