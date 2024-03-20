Arsenal ‘most likely’ suitors to sign 24-year-old Sweden international at the end of the season: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly the 'most likely suitors' to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as the Gunners search the market for attacking reinforcements.

The north Londoners have been linked with the likes of Brentford's Ivan Toney and even Napoli star Victor Osimhen in the past. However, GiveMeSport claims that Mikel Arteta and Co. will look to pursue their interest in Isak towards the end of the season (via Express).

Arsenal have had issues with their number nine position due to Gabriel Jesus' inefficient finishing and injury problems. The Brazilian has scored just four league goals this season from 19 appearances and has missed 16 games across competitions thanks to injury.

Arteta doesn't seem to trust Eddie Nketiah and has turned to midfielder Kai Havertz to fill in during Jesus' absence. Amid these circumstances, it seems reasonable that the Gunners are looking to bring Isak to the Emirates.

This campaign, the 24-year-old Sweden international has bagged 16 goals in 30 appearances across competitions and has proven to be lethal in front of goal. A move to north London would earn him the chance to compete for top honors.

Currently, the Magpies are 10th in the league standings, while Arsenal are top of the table. Additionally, the Gunners are also preparing for a quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Jurrien Timber expected to return to action for Arsenal after the international break - Reports

Jurrien Timber is expected to return for the Gunners after the ongoing international break. The Dutch defender was signed from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for a reported £38 million.

Unfortunately, fans of the north Londoners didn't get to see much of the 22-year-old, who picked up an ACL injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest (August 12).

After having played just 50 minutes of English top-flight action, it is believed that Timber will return to the Gunners' squad on March 31 to face Manchester City (via Pain in the Arsenal). However, it is unlikely that he will play much of a role in that important clash after a lengthy absence.

That being said, Timber will be important for the club as they hunt for the Premier League title. He can play in central defense and at full-back on either side of the centre-backs.