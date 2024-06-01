Arsenal to move for PSG target after Chelsea decide to cool interest - Reports

According to journalist Gianluca Dimarzio, Arsenal are set to make a move for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigerian striker was expected to make a move to the Blues but the move appears to have broken down.

Osimhen was a vital part of the Napoli side that were crowned Serie A champions in the 2022-23 season while also winning the division's Golden Boot. He could follow in the footsteps of another Nigerian Nwankwo Kano and make the move to north London.

Napoli have had a shocking title defense, finishing 10th in Serie A in the recently concluded season. The side from Naples recently hired Antonio Conte as manager and might need to raise funds to finance the Italian in the transfer window.

Osimhen could prove to be a source of funds and the Nigerian is sure to have his eyes set on a move to a Champions League side.

The Nigerian has been looked at by French Champions PSG, who will be looking for another star to replace Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians were also home to another Nigerian legend in Jay Jay Okocha.

Arsenal will hope that they can bring in the prolific striker, with Chelsea believed to be out of the race to secure the player's services.

Arsenal interested in Feynoord full-back who is also Chelsea target

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are set to compete with Chelsea for the signature of Dutch defender Quilindschy Hartman. The Feyenoord defender was a target for the Blues in the January transfer window but could now be signed by their London rivals.

Speaking to ESPN earlier this month, the defender revealed how close he came to moving to west London, saying:

"Right now they don't want me, but they really wanted to [sign me], Chelsea came to Feyenoord last winter break. To be honest, I didn't want it at that moment. I had only just broken through, just started playing everything and it wasn't the right time either with a view to the European Championship."

"Feyenoord was not open to selling in the winter, but this summer, they were. Interest has returned in recent months. They really wanted me and I was certainly open to it."

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to bring in a new left-back in a bid to strengthen his Arsenal squad ahead of next season where he hopes to finally win the Premier League. While the team has Jurrien Timber in their ranks, the Dutchman is yet to nail down a spot in the Arsenal first-team due to a long-term injury.