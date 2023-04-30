Arsenal offered €70-million rated star by agents as he seeks exit - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the services of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer as he considers a move away from the Italian giants.

As claimed by La Stampa, relayed by Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic's agents have offered the Serbia international to both the Gunners as well as Bayern Munich.

Vlahovic moved to Juventus from Fiorentina for €70 million plus €10 million in performance-related bonuses in January 2022. He was also wanted by Arsenal then, but the 23-year-old chose to snub the Gunners in favor of a move to the Juventus Stadium.

However, the Serbian striker has not been able to live up to expectations at the Turin-based side. He has scored just 20 goals in 56 games for the Old Lady to date.

It has been claimed that while Vlahovic is no longer an 'untouchable' at Juventus, he will only be sold for a fee of around €90 million (£80 million). The player himself is understood to be keen on an exit from Juventus having struggled to adapt to Max Allegri’s system.

It has also been claimed that his desire to leave could further intensify if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The report also claims that Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca are being considered as replacements by Juventus should Vlahovic leave this summer.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their two striking options, with Folarin Balogun potentially in the mix as well next season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are still searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, having parted ways with the Poland international last summer.

Arsenal set to make surprise move for Chelsea star

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a surprise move to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

As reported by The Mirror, the Gunners are prepared to raid their London rivals for the FIFA World Cup-winning France international.

Arsenal secured the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea in January and are now looking to reunite the Italy international with his former Blues teammate.

Kante has his current deal at Stamford Bridge expiring this summer and has been in talks with the west London side regarding an extension. However, a deal is yet to be agreed between him and the Blues.

The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern era and has been a key player for Chelsea and France over the years. He has won six trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including one Champions League and one Premier League.

The 32-year-old, however, has featured just seven times for the Blues this season, having missed 34 games due to injury.

