Arsenal open talks with experienced attacker with 40 goal Premier League involvements as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster frontline: Reports

Arsenal have initiated talks to sign Leroy Sane this summer, according to Sky Deutschland. The German forward's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Sane registered 39 goals and 43 assists from 135 games for Manchester City, before leaving for the Allianz Arena in 2020. While he was initially a key figure for the Bavarians, the 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany, who has preferred to use Michael Olise instead.

Sane has registered eight goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season, but 16 of them have been from the bench. The Bundesliga giants are expected to sit down with the player's entourage soon to discuss a new deal.

The player is apparently willing to take a pay cut to stay, but a renewal is no longer guaranteed. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to add more bite to their attack this summer.

The Gunners are looking for a new forward who can share the goalscoring burden with Bukayo Saka. The north London side have apparently reached out to Sane's entourage to discuss a Bosman move this year. Arsenal have seen their title challenge end in a whimper this season, but the German's potential arrival could rejuvenate the squad.

Will Arsenal sign Martin Zubimendi this summer?

Arsenal remain in the hunt for Martin Zubimendi, but he is not the only midfielder in their sights, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Spanish midfielder has been indispensable for Real Sociedad in recent seasons, but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are leading the race for his services at the moment. The 26-year-old is under contract until 2027, and reportedly has a £51m release clause in his deal.

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness, as cited by Caught Offside, Jacobs added that Bruno Guimaraes is also on incoming sporting director Andrea Berta's radar.

“So Zubimendi is very much the Edu target, but Berta is going to be looking at Bruno Guimaraes. And my understanding is that Arsenal may try for both Zubimendi and Guimaraes, plus Isak or Sesko,” said Jacobs.

Guimaraes has been outstanding for Newcastle United this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 36 games across competitions.

