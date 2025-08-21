Arsenal plotting move for Bayern Munich target after hijacking Spurs deal for Eberechi Eze: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a surprise move to sign Bayern Munich target Malick Fofana. The Lyon winger has been linked with several clubs this summer, and the Gunners are the latest side.

According to a report in L’Equipe, Arsenal are keen on adding a left-winger to compete with Gabriel Martinelli. Mikel Arteta wants to add competition, although he already has Leandro Trossard, who is set for a new deal with improved wages, as backup in his squad.

The move comes after they hijacked Tottenham's move to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The Gunners have now agreed terms with the London rivals and the English international, just hours after Spurs had a deal in place to finalize the transfer this week, according to The Athletic.

Fofana was linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Everton this summer, with all clubs reportedly making inquiries to sign him. Journalist Alan Myers reported on the interest from Toffees earlier this summer and claimed that David Moyes' side had made a €36 million bid for the Belgian.

Lyon are open to a sale but have slapped a €50 million, including add-ons, asking price on the 20-year-old star.

Arsenal sees Fofana as the ideal addition to the left-wing spot, while Eze would be the competition for Martin Odegaard in the central attacking role. Bayern Munich are the side set to battle the Gunners for the signing, as they look to add a winger after losing Leroy Sane to Galatasaray and selling Kingsley Coman to Al-Nassr.

Arsenal target compared to Manchester United's Amad Diallo

Malick Fofana's agent Bobo Fofana spoke to AfricaFoot in 2024 and compared the Arsenal target to Manchester United's Amad Diallo. He claimed that the best choice for the winger would be Liverpool and said:

"The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and El-Hadji Diouf. Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle United, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five. He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League."

"He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United's Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There's no doubt he can shine. For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play."

Arsenal have spent over €200 million this summer, and the signing of Eberechi Eze would bring their total close to €300 million. Fofana starred in the Europa League last season, with his performance against Manchester United catching the eye.

