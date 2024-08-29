Arsenal ponders sensational swoop for Bayern Munich star: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly considering swooping for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who wants to leave the Allianz Arena before the transfer window closes. The Frenchman has dropped the pecking order and could be on the move ahead of deadline day (August 30).

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners are exploring a last-minute mover for Coman. They face competition from Saudi Arabia for the 57-cap France international, who has yet to play in the Premier League.

Coman, 28, had been a prominent member of Bayern's first team before this season amid Michael Olise's arrival. He's bagged 64 goals and 66 assists in 296 games for the Bavarians, including the winner in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final.

Arsenal have made two signings so far this summer: Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori and Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino. With a few days left in the transfer window, they appear to have their sights set on bolstering their attacking options.

Mikel Arteta's men kickstarted their Premier League campaign with wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0) and Aston Villa (2-0). Much has been said about the need for a prolific goalscorer, but a new winger of Coman's ilk could help push them closer to Manchester City.

The Frenchman's potential arrival will cast further doubts over Reiss Nelson's future at Arsenal. Fulham are reportedly keeping tabs on the young English winger's situation at the Emirates amid a lack of game time, per TEAMTalk.

Liverpool won't be in the race to sign Arsenal-linked Kingsley Coman

Liverpool are closing in on Juventus' Federico Chiesa (Image - Getty)

Liverpool had also been linked with Coman as they looked to reinforce new manager Arne Slot's attack. The Dutch coach hadn't been backed with any new signings when links to the French winger arose.

However, the Merseysiders have swooped for Federico Chiesa, who arrived from Juventus. The Italian winger is set to join in a deal amounting to £11 million, which could prove a bargain.

Chiesa, 26, was told he wasn't part of Thiago Motta's plans at Juve. He made 131 appearances while with the Old Lady, posting 32 goals and 23 assists.

This paves the way for Arsenal to persuade Coman on a move to the Emirates as they seemingly have no Premier League competition. The lure of the Saudi Pro League could prove problematic, given the finances that will be on offer.

Coman has flourished at Bayern for several years since joining from Juve for €21 million (£17.7 million) in 2017. He's won 20 major trophies, including the eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

