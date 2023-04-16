Arsenal postpone contract extension talks with key figure amid interest from PSG - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly shelved contract talks with manager Mikel Arteta amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to the Sun, Barcelona and Manchester City also have a long-term interest in the Spanish tactician. Les Parisiens are apparently set to sack Christophe Galtier after he couldn't manage to take the club beyond the UEFA Champions League last 16 this season.

Barcelona and Manchester City will surely be content with the work being done by Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola, respectively. However, they are said to be eyeing Arteta with a long-term picture in mind.

The Gunners have postponed talks with Arteta regarding a fresh deal to avoid any distractions from the title race. Arsenal are currently three points clear at the top of the league table after 30 games.

Second-placed Manchester City, however, are relentless and have picked up 22 out of a possible 24 points in their last eight league games. Arteta's current deal at the Emirates runs until the summer of 2025, and the Gunners are apparently relaxed about his contract situation.

They offered the former Manchester City assistant manager a raise of £3 million in yearly wages when he signed fresh terms last May. The 41-year-old could become the first manager since Arsene Wenger (2003-04) to win the Premier League title as Arsenal manager.

The north London giants have just eight games remaining in the season after being eliminated from all cup competitions. The league clash against Manchester City at the Etihad on April 26 will be, at least for now, their most important fixture this season.

Mikel Arteta rules out Arsenal star for West Ham encounter

William Saliba was forced off with an injury during Arsenal's second-leg UEFA Europa League last-16 clash against Sporting CP on March 16.

The Frenchman suffered a back injury and was taken off in the 21st minute, with his team losing the tie on penalties. He has missed the last three Premier League games, with Arsenal keeping no clean sheets during that time.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the number will rise to four. Saliba has been ruled out of the Gunners' trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United in the Premier League later today (April 16).

The Spaniard said at his pre-match presser (h/t Official club website):

"William [Saliba] is still not available. He’s progressing well and we are hopeful we’ll have him available in the next few weeks, but we’ll have to see."

Saliba started in all of his team's 27 league games before his injury against the Leoes. Arteta has Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior to choose from in central defense.

