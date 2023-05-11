Arsenal and PSG to engage in transfer battle to sign Bundesliga star this summer - Reports

Arsenal reportedly expect Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to enter the race for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby this summer.

Arsenal were linked with a move to sign the Frenchman in January but Leverkusen did not sanction a transfer. According to the Standard (h/t Sportsmole), PSG are keen to re-sign their academy graduate, who is valued by the Bundesliga club at £65 million.

That is a steep increase from when they paid £13 million to secure his services from PSG in 2019. He spent six years on Les Parisiens' books but only made 34 appearances across competitions for them.

Diaby's progress since joining Leverkusen has been immense. He has amassed nine goals and as many assists in 30 league games this season. It is true to the form he showed last campaign, where he bagged 13 goals and 12 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches.

PSG are expected to lose Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi this summer. The Argentina icon is yet to renew his contract which expires in June while Neymar is a potential target for Newcastle United.

Hence, Les Parisiens could be in the market to sign forwards with the intention to replace two of the finest players in their history. Diaby, 23, will still have two years left on his contract at the BayArena at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can fit him in their starting XI if they do get their hands on the nine-cap France international. One could argue Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are untouchable down the flanks while Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard can play as centre-forwards.

PSG and Arsenal both in the race to win league titles this season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal are both in the running to be crowned champions in their respective leagues this season.

Les Parisiens are currently leading second-placed RC Lens by six points with four games remaining. At the Parc des Princes, the league title is the least the board and the fans expect from the team.

They are on course to win their ninth league title in the past 11 seasons. Arsenal are in a more precarious position and undoubtedly yearn for the title to a bigger extent. They haven't been Premier League champions since the 2003-04 season.

A run of four winless games in April has seen them hand the advantage to Manchester City. The Cityzens lead the table with 82 points from 34 matches while the Gunners trail them by one point and have played one more game.

Arsenal were dumped out of the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 by Sporting CP. PSG suffered the same fate in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Poll : 0 votes