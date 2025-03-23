Arsenal pushing to sign German star as Mikel Arteta wants transfer done - Reports

Arsenal are plotting a Bosman move for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane this summer, according to The Sun. Mikel Arteta worked with the German forward during their time together at Manchester City and is eyeing a reunion this year.

Sane was a revelation for the Cityzens and left the Etihad in 2020 to move to Bayern Munich. He has endured mixed times at the Allianz Arena, registering 57 goals and 50 assists from 210 games so far.

The 29-year-old's contract with the Bavarians expires at the end of this season and talks for a new deal haven't been fruitful yet. Sane has registered nine goals and four assists from 35 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season, including 18 starts.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the player's situation and are now eager to add him to their kitty. The Gunners have faltered in the title race once again this season and are seeking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

The attack has been identified as an area that needs urgent attention, with Raheem Sterling unlikely to stay on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has also struggled to impress of late and Sane could be an upgrade.

The German already has experience of playing in the Premier League and could hit the ground running with a return. Signing him for free could also help the north London side focus their finances on other areas of the pitch.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Newcastle United midfielder?

Leroy Sane

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are expected to reinforce their midfield this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

Both players are out of contract in a few months and haven't signed a new deal yet. Recent reports have suggested that Guimaraes has been identified as a candidate for the job.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“We are seeing many reports about Arsenal and other clubs being interested in Bruno Guimarães. Despite these stories, I’m not aware of any concrete negotiations or contact between Arsenal and Guimarães,” wrote Romano.

Guimaraes has registered three goals and eight assists from 37 games across competitions this season, 32 of which have been starts. He is under contract with Newcastle United until 2028, so prising him away is likely to be a tough ask.

