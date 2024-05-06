Arsenal set to beat Tottenham in race to sign £26 million-rated star as they strike agreement: Reports

Arsenal will reportedly beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu in the upcoming summer transfer window. Ange Postecoglou has been searching for a fullback who can play on the left and the right and the Turkish is a good fit. Kadioglu‘s £26 million valuation also suits Spurs' budget.

Postecoglou's squad are facing a double injury blow on the left side of their defense with both Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie out for the season. Spurs, meanwhile, were linked to the Kadioglu in March 2024. As per Team Talk, several other Premier League clubs have also shown interest in the 24-year-old.

Turkish journalist Devrim Zengi told outlet Karar, that Ferdi Kadioglu and his father, who is also his agent, had a meeting with the Gunners representatives. He said that they've agreed to sign a deal in principle. Zengi didn't confirm that a deal has been finalised but believes that Kadioglu will be joining Mikel Arteta’s squad. Zengi said:

“Ferdi Kadioglu is meeting with Arsenal, Ferdi shook hands. His father, Feyzullah Kadioglu, did not say ‘yes, he is going to Arsenal, we made an agreement with Arsenal’."

The Turkish journalist added:

“But from the questions I asked and the answers I received, I understood that Ferdi Kadioglu agreed with the Premier League giant Arsenal.”

In their last Premier League clash, Tottenham Hotspur faced a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, with Emerson Royal struggling massively as a left-back. This highlighted the need for fullbacks in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Arsenal have also struggled with the left-back position, with Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko all suffering injuries this season. Hence, they're looking to strengthen the position.

Kadioglu has made 195 appearances for Fenerbahce, registering 17 goals and 22 assists.

Arsenal looking to claim the Premier League title

The Gunners are currently on top of the Premier League table with 83 points in 36 matches. They have only a one-point difference with second-place Manchester City who have a game in hand.

They will not be able to claim the league title by only winning their two remaining fixtures. They need Pep Guardiola's side, who face Fulham next at Craven Cottage on May 11, to drop points.

Mikel Arteta's squad bagged a 3-0 win against Bournemouth in their last Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 4. The home side opened the scoring just before the end of the first half with Bukayo Saka successfully netting a penalty.

It was followed by Leandro Trossard scoring the second goal in the 70th with an assist from Declan Rice. The Englishman netted the third goal in 90+7 minutes with an assist from Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners will next play against Manchester United on May 12 at Old Trafford.