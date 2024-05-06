Gary Neville names exact date when Arsenal-Manchester City Premier League title race will be decided

Gary Neville mentioned the exact date when the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City will be decided.

Discussing the title race on Sky Sports, Neville said the title race will be concluded before the last day of the season, as he predicted Arsenal will drop points in their upcoming fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"What normally happens in these moments is if City win on the Saturday, Arsenal drop points on Sunday and City win the title on the Tuesday," Gary Neville predicted.

Neville believes that the title race could be concluded on Tuesday, May 14, when Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in an away game. The former United defender predicts that the Gunners will drop points at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12), and City will defeat the Spurs to secure their fourth consecutive title.

"I have that fear the title race could be over a week on Tuesday. I want the title race to go to the final day, my fear is it won't if City win on Saturday against Fulham and United take points off Arsenal on the Sunday. Arsenal have already proven they are a different side than last season but just feels like an inevitability City will be perfect until the end,'" Neville said.

Manchester City are 82 points strong in the second position in the league table, one point behind table leaders Arsenal. However, Pep Guardiola's side has a game in hand than the Gunners.

The Citizens are set to face Fulham (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A) and West Ham United (H) in their last three fixtures. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side is gearing up to clash against Manchester United (A) and Everton (H) in their last two games.

Arsenal and Manchester City's title race explored

While Gary Neville was bold to predict that the Premier League title race this season could be over before the final day of the season, it could also go down to the wire.

The title race was kept going after Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 on Saturday (May 4), with Erling Haaland scoring four goals in the match. Meanwhile, the Gunners defeated Bournemouth 3-0 on the same day, keeping themselves in the race.

The Gunners must win both of their upcoming games against United and Everton to compete with Manchester City. If they lose or draw even one game, their title hopes could be in serious jeopardy.

Moreover, if Guardiola's side also wins all three of their remaining games, they will beat Arteta's side to win their fourth consecutive title this season, irrespective of how the Gunners perform.

The Gunners will stand on 89 points if they win both their remaining games, but City has three games in hand. If they win all three, they will be on 91 points, surpassing Arteta's squad by a narrow margin of two points.

Arsenal could win their first league title in 20 years only if Manchester City lose or draw one of their three remaining games.

If City draws in any of their remaining games and the Gunners win both of theirs, they will both have 89 points. But the Gunners could skim through due to their superior goal difference (currently +60 to City's +54).