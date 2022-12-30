Arsenal set to enter race for PSG and Tottenham Hotspur target: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in roping in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur, in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Skriniar, 27, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Sampdoria for a fee of £16 million in 2017. He has helped his club win three trophies so far, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A towering centre-back renowned for his tackling and heading, Skriniar has been the talk of the town since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Earlier this summer, PSG failed with a bid of over £50 million for the Slovak, whose current contract is set to expire next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



Inter have offered him new long term deal plus captain’s armand. Inter CEO Marotta: “I’m optimistic to get Milan Škriniar’s contract renewal done and sealed, we are confident”.Inter have offered him new long term deal plus captain’s armand. Inter CEO Marotta: “I’m optimistic to get Milan Škriniar’s contract renewal done and sealed, we are confident”. 🚨🔵 #InterInter have offered him new long term deal plus captain’s armand. https://t.co/CE9GiNvhaR

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are prepared to lodge a bid for Skriniar in the winter transfer market to bolster their chances of sustaining their Premier League title charge. Even with PSG and Spurs in pursuit of the Inter ace, the Gunners are considered to be the favorites.

Speaking to TEAMTALK, transfer insider Graeme Bailey shed light on the ongoing transfer saga involving the former MSK Zilina man. He said:

"Inter still believe that they will convince Skriniar to stay but he will very soon be able to field those pre-contract offers in January. PSG were always and still are, but now all the top Premier League clubs are interested in him too. The chance to land one of the world’s best defenders at the age of just 27 does not come along too often."

Arsenal are hoping to add a first-choice forward and a top midfielder to their ranks in January next year. However, a new central defender could prove to be a perfect signing in light of their lack of squad depth.

Overall, Skriniar has netted 11 goals and contributed four assists in 236 matches across all competitions for the Simone Inzaghi-coached side.

Arsenal eye move for PSG target: Reports

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Arsenal are prepared to pursue Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic after the striker rejected transfer interest from Newcastle United. PSG, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keen to sign the left-footed player in January next year.

Vlahovic, 22, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Serie A over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Fiorentina for £66 million in January this year, he has scored 16 goals and laid out four assists in 36 overall appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Juventus are prepared to offload Vlahovic for a fee in the region of £80 million next year following their struggles this season.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes