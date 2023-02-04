Arsenal set to face battle from Newcastle in race to sign Premier League superstar: Reports

Arsenal could be set to face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer.

As reported by Football Insider (via Football 365), the Gunners are in pole position to secure the England international's signature.

However, Arsenal could be set to face plenty of competition from fellow Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Newcastle United could also join the race as they are enjoying a solid season and could hope to secure Champions League football.

The England international came through Chelsea's youth ranks before being released by the Blues at the age of 14.

He has since made his name at West Ham United and has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in both England and Europe.

However, Rice is desperate to play for a bigger club and openly admitted earlier that he wants to play for a Champions League club:

“100 per cent I want to play in the Champions League. I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing.

“I see my friends here, who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in.”

West Ham United have done really well to keep him at the club for so long but they might have no option but to sell him this summer.

He is contracted to the London Stadium until the summer of 2024 which means that this will be their last chance to cash in on the midfielder.

The Arsenal target could cost in the region of £80 million this summer, which is significantly lower than their demand of more than £100 million in the past.

Rice has featured in a total of 221 games for West Ham till date, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the process.

Arsenal keen to renew contracts of two star players

The Gunners are reportedly keen to renew the contracts of two of their best players, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, as reported by talkSPORT.

Having already tied down Gabriel Martinelli on a new long-term deal until 2027, the Gunners are now focused on tying down Saka and Saliba to renewed terms.

Transfer expert Alex Crook has told talkSPORT:

“Arsenal will step up new contract talks with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba after Gabriel Martinelli committed his future to the club. The Gunners hope to tie England star Saka and France defender Saliba to long-term deals.

“Saka has been on the radar of Manchester City, but Arsenal are confident he will stay in north London. Brazilian Martinelli is now signed on until at least the summer of 2027 and has earned himself a hefty pay rise to become one of Arsenal’s top earners.”

Both Saka and Saliba have been exceptional for Arteta's side this season as they lead the Premier League table.

