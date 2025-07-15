Arsenal set to face competition from Bayern Munich in desperate race to sign 27-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal have been credited with interest in Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze in recent weeks. A report from The Sun now claims that the Premier League outfit will face competition from Bayern Munich for the player's signature (via ESPN).

Ad

The decision to move for Eze seems to have stemmed from the fact that Jamal Musiala has sustained a long-term injury. With the Germany international out of action, Eze would act as the perfect replacement in the attacking midfield space.

Of course, a move to the Allianz Arena would also mean that Eze reunites with his former Eagles teammates, Michael Olise. However, the 27-year-old isn't the only option, with the Bundesliga team said to be interested in Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku as well.

Ad

Trending

At the moment, Eze still has two years left on his current deal at Selhurst Park. He will cost a fair bit after proving his worth in the English top-flight last season. The attacker scored and assisted eight goals each in 34 Premier League appearances in the 2024/25 campaign.

If he does wish to remain in England, a move to Arsenal would certainly be tempting. However, his minutes will not be guaranteed in the attacking midfield spaces. Currently, Mikel Arteta uses Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as the two number eights, with one deep-lying midfielder.

Ad

However, there is an opportunity to gain regular minutes at Bayern Munich due to Musiala's injury.

Cristhian Mosquera seemingly confirms Valencia exit amid Arsenal links

Cristhian Mosquera

Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, and now the player has seemingly confirmed his exit. Speaking in an interview with MARCA, he said (via ESPN):

Ad

"Valencia is my home and always will be. I arrived when I was 12, and now I'm leaving as a grown man."

"I'm a little sad because I've been here my whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now, a new era begins. It's exciting, but it's also sad."

With just a year left on the 21-year-old's deal, it seems reasonable that Valencia are looking to sell the defender. To date, he's made 90 senior appearances for his current employers, bagging a goal.

A move to the Emirates will not guarantee him minutes due to the presence of Gabriel and William Saliba in the heart of the Arsenal defence. He will also have to contend with the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More