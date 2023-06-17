Arsenal set to face tough competition from Juventus for top defensive target - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have joined the race for Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne, who is also wanted by Arsenal, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu but are keen to add an attacking right-back to their ranks. They have been credited with an interest in Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda, who has a £17 million release clause.

However, with Fresneda attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal have identified Castagne as an alternative option. They are said to have opened talks with Leicester City over a potential transfer.

Castagne, 27, is contracted to the Foxes until the end of the 2024-25 season but could be available for a transfer after the club suffered relegation. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that the Gunners' interest in the right-back could progress quickly.

The north London giants, though, face competition from Juventus for the defender's signature. According to the aforementioned source, Castagne has emerged as the most viable option for the Bianconeri as they look to sign a right-back.

Juventus have already touched base with Leicester to discuss a potential transfer, as per the report. The Foxes, meanwhile, have slapped a £12.8 million (€15 million) price tag on the Belgium international. With talks underway, the Turin-based club could try to lower the fee if the report is to be believed.

Castagne, for his part, is open to returning to Italy, having plied his trade at Atalanta for three years before moving to the Premier League in 2020. He made 96 appearances across competitions for the Serie A club during his time there, bagging eight goals and ten assists.

The Belgian has played 112 games across competitions for Leicester, scoring five goals and providing five assists. He also helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season.

Apart from Arsenal and Juventus, Castagne also has interest from AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Arsenal have Kai Havertz bid rejected by Chelsea

Arsenal are working on the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Despite their rivalry, the Blues are prepared to sell the Germany international to Mikel Arteta's side for the right price. The attacker's existing contract expires in two years, and he has not expressed a desire to sign a new one.

However, Chelsea have already rejected an offer from the Gunners for Havertz, according to The Daily Telegraph. The Stamford Bridge outfit reportedly value the former Bayer Leverkusen star at £70 million. However, there is a feeling that they would have to ease their stance soon.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reportedly prepared to match Havertz's £250,000-a-week salary.

It's worth noting that the north London giants also saw their opening bid for West Ham star Declan Rice rejected. They are expected to return with an improved offer for the England international soon.

