Arsenal slap £50 million price-tag on 25-year-old who faces uncertain future at the Emirates: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly demanding £50 million from any club that wishes to sign the recently dropped Aaron Ramsdale.

Football Transfers (via TEAMTalk) reports that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta won't stand in Ramsdale's way if he pushes to leave the Emirates. The English shot-stopper has been displaced by David Raya in goal.

Arsenal have named their price at £50 million which is £20 million more than the fee they paid Sheffield United for his services in 2021. He has three years left on his contract but his future with Arteta's side is in doubt.

Ramsdale was a mainstay in the Gunners' starting lineup last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. But, he's lost his No.1 jersey to Raya this season, only starting five of 12 league games and not making a single UEFA Champions League appearance.

Arsenal are yet to receive an approach from Ramsdale who will have his sights set on representing England at Euro 2024 next year. But, there has been talk of several clubs from across Europe showing interest.

Reports claimed after he was dropped that Chelsea and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were monitoring his situation. The most recent club to reportedly enter the race are Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Aaron Ramsdale's performance against Brentford

Aaron Ramsdale was back in the sticks against Brentford.

Ramsdale played in the Gunners' 1-0 victory against Brentford on Saturday (November 25). The England international was called upon due to Premier League rules restricting Raya from playing against his parent club. The Spaniard is on loan at the Emirates from the Bees.

Arsenal's new back-up goalkeeper put in a nervy performance at the Gtech Community Stadium. But, he was congratulated by teammates in the dying embers when he claimed the ball.

Arteta was asked about how he felt Ramsdale performed against Thomas Frank's side. He alluded to the former Sheffield United shot-stopper keeping a clean sheet (via the club's official website):

"This is football, I’m so happy with the team with the way team performed, we kept a clean sheet and we move on. I’m so happy."

Arsenal's win against Brentford took them to the top of the Premier League table. It was Ramsdale's first outing in the league since being dropped in early September.

Ramsdale made one save and one high claim but one error that led to a shot. It was a showing that spoke volumes about the amount of pressure he's now under.