Arsenal stance on Declan Rice revealed amid concrete attempt to sign Moises Caicedo: Reports

Arsenal will go ahead with their plans to sign Declan Rice in the summer even if they snap up Moises Caicedo this month, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal have been active during the ongoing winter transfer window and have already made two major additions to their squad. They have signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior for a combined sum of around £38.5 million.

The Gunners seemingly intend to further bolster their ranks before the transfer window closes. They recently had a £60 million bid for Caicedo rejected by Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Caicedo has since expressed his desire to leave the Amex Stadium this month via social media. The Seagulls, though, are reportedly determined to retain the midfielder's services at least until the end of the season.

Despite Brighton's stance, Arsenal still intend to acquire the Ecuador international's services this month, according to the aforementioned source. They will be hopeful of convincing Roberto De Zerbi's side to sanction a move for the player in the final days of the window.

Meanwhile, the Gunners' pursuit of Caicedo has raised concerns about their plans to sign Rice from West Ham. Reports earlier this month claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are optimistic about signing the Irons skipper in the summer.

As per the report, the north London giants' interest in Caicedo will not affect their plans to sign Rice. They are said to be determined to add both midfielders to their ranks this year.

Caicedo and Rice are reportedly viewed as the right players to provide competition to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. It now remains to be seen if they will emerge victorious in their efforts to sign the two players.

Arsenal sweating over Partey's fitness

Arsenal's need to sign a new midfielder this month has been reinforced by an injury to Mohamed Elneny. They have now suffered another setback, with Partey picking up an issue in their FA Cup loss to Manchester City. Addressing the Ghanaian's situation, Arteta said:

"He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse. He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has.

"We have at the moment the injury of Mo (Elneny). It is not possible to get him fit. (Albert) Sambi has come in and has done well. It is true Thomas is a big influence and a big personality and in the second half we didn't have him."

Arteta will be hopeful that Partey's injury is nothing serious and that he can return to action soon.

