Arsenal target has decided to join Chelsea - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly close to beating Arsenal to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Caicedo has opted to join the Blues this summer. Plettenberg claims that final negotiations for the Ecuadorian are set to take place.

It means Chelsea will have beaten Arsenal to the 21-year-old after a long pursuit for his signature between the two clubs. The two London rivals were both rebutted in their attempts to sign Caicedo in January.

However, their interest in the Brighton midfielder hasn't subsided and he looks likely to be heading to Stamford Bridge this summer. He will become Mauricio Pochettino's first signing at the club if a deal does go through.

It comes after reports stated that Chelsea were willing to match any offer Arsenal made for Caicedo. He is reportedly valued by the Seagulls at £80 million, a fee that shouldn't be too much of an issue for the west Londoners given their recent transfer business.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent over £600 million on arrivals since their change in ownership in May 2022. They broke the British transfer record to lure Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January for £106.8 million.

Caicedo will likely link up with Fernandez as part of Pochettino's midfield. He also boasts versatility having played as a makeshift right-back on occasion this past season.

The Ecuadorian midfielder made 43 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has been crucial from a defensive aspect for Roberto De Zerbi and was key in his side's Europa League qualification.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho trying to convince Chelsea's Kai Havertz to join him at the Emirates

Kai Havertz could be headed to the Blues' London rivals.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is reportedly trying to persuade Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz to join him in north London this summer.

Reports claim that the Italian has been speaking to the German over a potential move to the Emirates amid interest from Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners are keen on signing the 24-year-old but aren't meeting the Blues' £70 million valuation.

Havertz has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75 million. The attacker featured 47 times across competitions this past season, scoring nine goals. He was played in a false nine role that didn't result in much success.

However, the German will offer Arsenal creativity and he could drop back into a deeper role. He was more of an attacking midfielder than a forward when he joined Chelsea initially.

