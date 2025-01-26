Arsenal target spotted at Manchester City during Chelsea clash - Reports

Arsenal target Sverre Nypan was spotted at the Etihad during Manchester City's game against Chelsea on January 25, according to VG Sporten (via ESPN). The Gunners are locked in a battle with the reigning Premier League champions for the Rosenborg midfielder.

Nypan reportedly attended City's game in Erling Haaland's VP box, but the north London side are leading the race for the 18-year-old at the moment. Arsenal are already in talks with the Norwegian's camp regarding a move this year.

Despite his relative inexperience, Mikel Arteta apparently views him as a good addition to his first-team squad. Nypan can play as a No. 8 or a No. 10 and has appeared 56 times for Rosenborg so far.

The Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Both players are out of contract at the end of this season and haven't been offered a new deal yet.

Arsenal also have their eyes on Martin Zubimendi this year, but a move for Nypan is independent of their pursuit of the Spaniard. However, the highly rated Norwegian is also wanted by Manchester City.

The Cityzens are pleased with the player's efforts and apparently want to send him out on loan to a sister club after completing a deal. Pep Guardiola has already signed Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush this month. Manchester City remain in the market for further additions, but are no longer the favorites in the race for Nypan.

Are Manchester City eyeing an Arsenal teenager?

Sverre Nypan (L)

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven, according to Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside). The reigning Premier League champions are focused on squad reinforcements following a poor start to the season.

The Cityzens are preparing for the future as well and have also targeted talented young footballers of late. Manchester City have now set their sights on Heaven, who has been quite impressive for the Gunners' youth side.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are also in the race for the 18-year-old defender, who earned his debut for Arsenal in the EFL Cup this season. Despite the rising interest in his services, Heaven remains settled with the Gunners.

The Englishman has no desire to leave the club right now and wants to continue his development at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta has shown a preference for youth during his tenure with the north London side, so Heaven is in good hands.

