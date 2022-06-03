Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Forward agrees next move, Gunners in pole position to sign Brazilian and more - 2 June 2022

Arsenal are in for a crucial summer as they need to bring in players who can help them get back into the Champions League. The Gunners have let go of some players in recent windows, but have not managed to replace them so far.

Mikel Arteta is working with the board to get a few signings sorted, and reports suggest he could be getting a few players this summer. Here are the top news and rumors related to the Gunners today:

Arsenal in pole position for Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus. Radio Gaucha journalist Oliviera now claims the Gunners are in the pole position to sign the Brazilian.

Speaking to Calciomercato's CMIT TV, the journalist said:

"Many top clubs are on Gabriel Jesus, but the one in pole position is Arsenal. The player wants to leave Manchester City. Jesus is very close to signing with the Gunners, he is very suited to English football and wants to stay in England and Arsenal want to make a good offer, so they will probably take on Gabriel Jesus, who lost space with the Brazil shirt in the recent months."

Alexandre Lacazette to rejoin Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette is heading for the exit as his contract at the Emirates expires soon. He is free to hold talks with any side he wants, as the Gunners have no plans to keep him.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



If you were Arteta, would you offer Laca a new contract at the end of the season?



#Lacazette #Arsenal #AFC

As per L'Equipe, the striker has agreed to rejoin his former club, Lyon. The 31-year-old leaves on a free transfer after joining the Gunners for a €53 million plus add-ons deal.

What next for Bernd Leno?

Bernd Leno lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season and is now looking to leave north London. The German keeper wants to play regularly and is keen to move away this summer.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor @goal report that Bernd Leno has said his goodbyes to those at the training ground with nobody expecting the German to be at Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window. .@goal report that Bernd Leno has said his goodbyes to those at the training ground with nobody expecting the German to be at Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/CEkDp2PT3u

As per Daily Star journalist Paul Brown, Arteta does not trust the keeper and thus wanted a new keeper last summer. Newcastle United are among the clubs reported to be keen on signing Leno, while several Bundesliga sides have also shown interest.

