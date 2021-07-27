Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners can sign Aaron Ramsey for £8.5m, Atletico Madrid interested in French star, and more - 27th July 2021

Arsenal have not finished among the top four in the Premier League since the 2015-16 season and are determined to change that in the upcoming campaign. Mikel Arteta has managed to win the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield since taking charge at the Emirates. But the Spaniard is desperate for improvements in their performances in the league.

Arsenal are attempting a massive squad overhaul this summer in a bid to get back to their best next season. The Gunners are targeting reinforcements in midfield and will also offload players who are not part of their plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 27 July 2021.

Gunners can sign Aaron Ramsey for £8.5m

Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal have an opportunity to sign former player Aaron Ramsey for £8.5m, according to Football London via TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Welshman rose to prominence during his time with the Gunners, spending eleven seasons at the Emirates. He went on to amass 64 goals in 369 appearances and was one of the most important players for the London side.

Ramsey opted to join Juventus as a free agent in 2019, but the move has not panned out as the Welshman expected. Ramsey has managed just six goals from 65 appearances in two seasons at Turin.

The midfielder only departed two seasons ago.https://t.co/0mCHyCeu0N — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 25, 2021

Understandably, the Welshman has been linked with a move back to Arsenal. With just 33 starts over two seasons, Ramsey is disillusioned with life in Turin, while the Bianconeri are also willing to cash in on him.

The player’s agent has previously dismissed rumors of a return to the Emirates, but recent developments could tempt Mikel Arteta to reconsider the player. At 30 years of age, Ramsey still has a few years of football in him. His wealth of experience could also be a welcome addition to this Gunners’ team. However, the Welshman’s massive wages could pose a problem.

Atletico Madrid interested in French star

Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid are interested in Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Daily Mail. The Frenchman is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and the Gunners are ready to let him leave this summer. Lacazette has failed to impress Mikel Arteta in recent times, with the Spaniard already tailing Tammy Abraham as a replacement.

Atletico Madrid 'set their sights yet again on Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette' https://t.co/LeXIChDCjE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 26, 2021

Diego Simeone wants more competition for Luis Suarez in the squad as the Rojiblancos attempt to defend their La Liga title. Lacazette was close to a move to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2017 before Atletico Madrid received their transfer ban and he went on to join Arsenal instead. The Gunners are now willing to let him leave for £15m.

Arsenal closing in on Primera Liga star

Arsenal are close to completing a move for Matchoi Djalo, according to The Sun. The Portuguese winger, who can also play in central midfield, is available for £1m this summer. Djalo has struggled for chances since making his debut for Premier Liga side Pacos de Ferreira in August 2019. But he has been impressive while playing for the Portuguese Under-19 team.

The Gunners are looking at the 18-year-old as a long-term project and the Portuguese could be inducted into the Under-23 setup. Djalo was previously courted by Juventus, Southampton, Everton and Newcastle United, but Arsenal are currently the firm favorites for his signature.

