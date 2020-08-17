Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners complete signing of teenage forward, Juventus interested in signing star striker, and more - 17th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have news about the Gunners' latest signing, story about Juventus' interest in Arsenal's star striker, and more.

Arsenal sign Tim Akinola

Arsenal have completed the signing of 19-year-old forward Tim Akinola on a free transfer, according to The Athletic. Per the report, the Gunners were so impressed by the video analysis of the teenager that they apparently offered him a deal straightaway without a trial - a norm that is usually followed at most clubs for upcoming talents.

Akinola was released only last month by Huddersfield Town, having joined the Championship side a year ago after a successful trial. Akinola only got admitted into the academy system at the age of 16, when he joined the academy of Mansfield. He then moved to Lincoln City before joining Huddersfield.

The transfer also signals a shift in the recruitment process at the club, with Arsenal focused on signing and developing players aged 18-21 at the academy under the guidance of Per Mertesacker.

Juventus interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly on the shortlist of Serie A champions Juventus, with the Old Lady looking to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sky Sports), Lacazette is on a shortlist along with other strikers from across Europe. These include Duvan Zapata of Atalanta, Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli, Edin Dzeko of Roma, and former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who currently plays for Atletico Madrid.

According to the report, the Turin outfit are cash-strapped in the ongoing transfer window because of the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, they will be forced to be creative in the transfer market. It is expected that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club, having entered the final year of his contract with the Old Lady.

Some reports had even suggested that Higuain could be offered to Arsenal, in a player plus cash offer for Lacazette. Speaking about the situation, Di Marzio said:

"[Juventus] have a very big list - but Lacazette is one of them. Juventus do not have a lot of money to spend in this market, so we will see what kind of player they will try to sign."

Arsenal await Gabriel Magalhaes decision

Arsenal are waiting for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes to decide on his future, according to Goal. The Gunners are one of a number of clubs in pursuit of the Brazilian defender, with head coach Mikel Arteta keen to sign another central defender ahead of next season.

Arsenal and Napoli are believed to be front-runners in the pursuit of the 22-year-old, with Gabriel expected to decide on his next club soon. Speaking in a recent interview, Lille president Gerard Lopez had admitted that the final decision regarding Gabriel's future now rests with the player himself. He said:

“We spoke to a number of clubs, our expectations were met by a number of clubs and we have given him [Gabriel] the time to decide.

“It is going to be entirely his decision. We tend to try and steer our players in certain directions, but at the end of the day it’s the player’s decision.

“I know he is going to make a decision early next week."