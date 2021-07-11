Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit €40m offer for Serie A midfielder, club locked in negotiations for £45m Portuguese ace, and more - 11th July 2021

Arsenal have already secured their first signing of the summer. The Gunners have completed a move for Nuno Tavares from Benfica and are now eager to pick up the pace in the transfer window. Mikel Arteta plans to get his team back to the upper echelons of the Premier League table next season and is eager to recruit the right candidates to help him in the cause.

Arsenal are preparing to shore up their midfield this summer and want to inject some much-needed creativity into their squad. The Gunners could see a few changes in personnel in the center of the park by the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 11 July 2021.

Arsenal submit €40m offer for Serie A midfielder

Manual Locatelli

Arsenal have raised their offer for Manual Locatelli, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Italian is also wanted by Juventus and has been in fine form for his country at Euro 2020. The Gunners are eager to bring him to the Emirates and had previously submitted an offer for the player. However, Sassuolo informed the Premier League giants that the bid was not according to their expectations.

Arsenal were subsequently informed of the player’s valuation and the Gunners have now submitted a new offer of €40m. The Bianconeri are leading the race for Locatelli’s signature, but their bid is far less than what the Premier League side are offering.

Sassuolo want more than €40m for their prized asset, which is why Arsenal’s offer might not be accepted. It could, however, work in Sassuolo’s favor as they attempt to coax Juventus to increase their bid.

Arsenal locked in negotiations for £45m Portuguese ace

Ruben Neves

Arsenal are locked in negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Ruben Neves, according to The Express via Record. The Gunners are staring at the uncertain futures of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, while Matteo Guendouzi has already departed the Emirates. As a result, the Premier League giants are eager to bring in Neves to add stability to their midfield.

The Portuguese is contracted to Wolves until 2024, and new manager Bruno Lage wants him at the club. As such, Arsenal might have to break the bank to get their man, with Neves currently valued at £45m and also reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

Gunners can sign Real Madrid star for just £6m

Isco

Arsenal can sign Isco for just £6m this summer, according to Just Arsenal via Mirror. The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in this transfer window.

It has been a sharp decline for Isco, who was once considered one of the key players at the club. The 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order, but still has a lot of football left in him, which is why the Gunners are monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal desire a creative midfielder in their squad and the return of Martin Odegaard to Real Madrid could help them in their pursuit of Isco. The Spaniard is in the final 12 months of his current contract and is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

