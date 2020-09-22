Arsenal transfer news round-up: Gunners in talks with Chelsea for swap deal, Mustafi in talks with Lazio and more - 21st September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer round-up, we have the latest as reports suggest the Gunners are in talks with Chelsea for a potential swap deal, Mustafi is in contact with Serie A side and more.

Arsenal in talks with Chelsea over potential swap deal

Arsenal and Chelsea are in talks over a potential swap deal, according to reports, however, the names being discussed have not yet been made public. According to sports lawyer Gregory Loannidis, the two London clubs are exploring the possibility of doing business together.

Arsenal are in the market for midfield reinforcements, while the Gunners also need homegrown talent to balance their squad. In light with this, it has been suggested that the Chelsea players in question could be Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Mateo Kovacic or N'Golo Kante. Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to offload Matteo Guendouzi.

We will have to wait and watch as more details emerge of this interesting development. Willian was the last player to make the switch between the two clubs, moving from Chelsea to Arsenal earlier in the window on a free transfer.

Shkodran Mustafi in talks with Lazio

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is in talks with Serie A side Lazio, according to reports. The Italian side are said to be keen on signing the German defender and are currently negotiating to bring him to Italy.

According to reports, Lazio are prepared to offer £9 million for Mustafi, who has less than a year left on his current deal. Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to be looking for an offer in the region of £10 million for the 28-year-old.

Mustafi, who had a short stint with Sampdoria from 2012 to 2014, had admitted Serie A helped him become the complete defender. He said:

"Someone had to Google my name to find me when I arrived at Samp. But I think I’ve played well enough to make sure that doesn’t happen anymore! In England, I grew up a lot in terms of athleticism, but at Samp, I have become the complete defender. There is no better League than the Italian one if you want to improve in my role. I didn’t think I would get any playing time at the World Cup – so this tournament has exceeded all my expectations."

Mikel Arteta confirms no contract talks planned with Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the Gunners currently do not have any plans to enter contract negotiations with striker Alexandre Lacazette. The 29-year-old has less than two years left on his current deal with the North London outfit and has been linked with a move away.

Arteta insisted that the club has shown immense faith in the Frenchman, but highlighted that the current priority is to strengthen the team in the transfer window. Atletico Madrid have previously expressed interest in signing Lacazette, but were then denied because of the transfer ban. Arteta said:

"At the moment, we haven't started any negotiations. We have a lot of things still to do in this market and at the moment we are focusing on those things. He's a player I'm really happy with. I think we've shown him a lot of faith since I arrived here."