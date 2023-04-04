Arsenal could include Oleksandr Zinchenko in a potential swap deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato.it (h/t Football-Talk), Hernandez is valued between £71-80 million. The Gunners have Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney in the left-back position but could use one of them as a makeweight in a deal for the Frenchman.

Tierney has struggled for regular playing time under Mikel Arteta, especially after Zinchenko's arrival last summer. The Scotland international has featured in 29 games across competitions this term, starting 13.

Tierney could reportedly take a call on his future at the Emirates at the end of the campaign. Zinchenko, meanwhile, signed for Arsenal from Manchester City for a fee of £32 million with add-ons before the start of the season.

The Ukraine international has been a valuable addition to Arteta's title-chasing side, starting 21 Premier League games this campaign. His technical prowess, coupled with ability to deliver a killer final ball, makes him one of the finest left-backs around.

It will be a surprise if the Gunners allow Zinchenko to leave so soon after signing him, especially after his stellar performances. Hernandez, 25, would make for a brilliant addition to most teams.

The French left-back has pace to burn and can pass and dribble the ball with precision. Nevertheless, it wouldn't make much sense for the Gunners to go through the hassle of signing him when they already have a quality left-back in Zinchenko.

Jack Grealish sends title warning to Arsenal after Liverpool win

Jack Grealish was one of the finest players on the pitch as Manchester City dismantled Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1).

The England international grabbed a goal and an assist as his team shaved the gap between them and Arsenal to five points. The Gunners, albeit having played a more game, reclaimed their eight-point lead after their win against Leeds United a few hours later.

Following the game in Manchester, Grealish said about the Gunners (h/t Mirror):

"Arsenal are a great team, but we will do everything we can to chase them down. I need to go in the changing room now, see how many days off we get."

Arsenal only have the Premier League to focus on, while Manchester City are still active in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The Cityzens' next game is a league clash against Southampton on April 8 before they face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals (first leg) three days later.

