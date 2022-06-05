Arsenal walk away from deal after being quoted fee in excess of €100m for 23-year-old: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly given up on trying to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen due to the high price tag set by the Serie A club.

The 23-year-old has become one of Europe's most sought-after strikers following a successful season in Naples, where he scored 18 goals in 32 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, Partenopei signed the Nigerian international for £67.5 million in 2020 from Lille and has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of Victor Osimhen.

Napoli want £85m for the Nigerian striker. #ForzaNapoliSempre Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of Victor Osimhen.Napoli want £85m for the Nigerian striker. 🚨 Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of Victor Osimhen. 🔴 #FCBayern⭐ Napoli want £85m for the Nigerian striker. 🔵 #ForzaNapoliSempre https://t.co/CMpknXZJOe

Corriere del Mezzogiorno have reported via Sport Witness that the Gunners had planned to sign Osimhen when they were in the box seat to finish in the Premier League's top four. However, Arteta's men eventually faded away and were beaten to a Champions League spot by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The report claims that Napoli will only consider offers between €110-€120 million for the young forward, which has put the Premier League side off from pursuing his signature.

Arsenal will instead now turn their attention to Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who has just a year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



“If I were Liverpool, I would go and take Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Everyone runs in Klopp’s squad, they go a thousand miles an hour. He would be perfect.” 🗣 Italian legend Christian Vieri on who #Liverpool should sign to replace Sadio Mane:“If I were Liverpool, I would go and take Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Everyone runs in Klopp’s squad, they go a thousand miles an hour. He would be perfect.” 🗣 Italian legend Christian Vieri on who #Liverpool should sign to replace Sadio Mane:“If I were Liverpool, I would go and take Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Everyone runs in Klopp’s squad, they go a thousand miles an hour. He would be perfect.” https://t.co/itblaPzAwU

Gabriel Jesus drops Manchester City transfer hint amid Arsenal rumours

The Brazilian international enjoyed a successful season for the Cityzens where he netted 13 times in 41 appearances. But his game-time will surely be restricted from next season due to the imminent arrival of superstar forward Erling Haaland.

Jesus has been strongly linked with a move to Premier league rivals Arsenal, but he told reporters following his goal in Brazil's 5-1 victory over South Korea (as quoted by The Metro):

"I’m looking to see what’s best for me and above all, for my career. From Tuesday, we’ll see what is the best."

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for a new centre-forward this summer following the Gunners' announcement that Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer. Fellow forward Eddie Nketiah is yet to sign a new deal.

Jesus worked with Arteta during the Spaniard's time at Manchester City while he was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff. The Brazilian would have to face the prospect of playing Europa League football if he did complete the move to north London.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are willing to offer Jesus a £200,000 per week contract, which is nearly double what he is currently earning at the English champions.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is at a very advanced stage. The deal could be announced as early as next week.



[@TheTransferEx] Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is at a very advanced stage. The deal could be announced as early as next week. 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is at a very advanced stage. The deal could be announced as early as next week.[@TheTransferEx] https://t.co/5m7D5NhWe0

