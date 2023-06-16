Arsenal wanted 24-year-old Chelsea star before shifting focus to Kai Havertz - Reports

Arsenal were reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount before turning their attention to his teammate Kai Havertz.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Gunners initially set their sights on Mount before they learned his preference was to join Manchester United. The English attacker looks set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer with a year left on his contract.

However, Arsenal shifted their focus to Havertz and are now deep in pursuit of the German forward. Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly sent a first proposal for the 24-year-old and the two clubs are in discussions over the German.

Reports claim that Havertz has given the green light on a move to the Emirates. Chelsea are demanding £75 million for his services as they look to make back the same fee they paid Bayer Leverkusen for him in 2020.

Havertz has failed to live up to expectations during his spell with the west Londoners. He scored just nine goals in 47 games across competitions this past season.

The German attacker did score the winner for Chelsea in the 2020-21 Champions League final. However, that is the only highlight of an otherwise forgettable period at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz's teammate Mount has similarly experienced a difficult past campaign with the Blues. The English midfielder fell down the pecking order, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games.

Manchester United have already seen a £40 million bid for the 24-year-old be rejected by Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, they are reportedly confident he won't extend his deal with Chelsea.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry compares Chelsea's Kai Havertz to Robin van Persie

Thierry Henry thinks Havertz has a similar style of play to Van Persie.

Havertz may have had a disappointing past season at Stamford Bridge but he did impress in a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in March. The German forward was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot as the Blues secured a 2-1 aggregate last 16 Champions League win.

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry was doing punditry for CBS Sports on the game and he compared Havertz to former Gunners striker Van Persie. He stated:

"He reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin [van Persie] back to goal the way he can hold the ball. Robin van Persie was very good with his left foot, the touch was always immaculate he tried to bring people along."

Havertz possesses a tall frame, standing at 6 ft 3, but he is agile and does possess a burst of pace. He also has a lethal left-footed strike but a lack of goals have been the main issue during his Blues spell.

Van Persie didn't have any issues in front of goal during his eight years at Arsenal. The legendary Dutch striker scored 132 goals in 278 games across competitions.

