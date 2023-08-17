Arsenal weighing up move for Manchester United target after crushing Jurrien Timber injury blow: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard as a quickfire replacement for Jurrien Timber.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Pavard could become an option for the Gunners now that Timber has been ruled out for the majority of the season. The 27-year-old has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave this summer and Inter Milan are expected to make a proposal soon.

However, Pavard has been on Manchester United's radar as Erik ten Hag has looked to replace Harry Maguire. A move for the French defender looked likely when the Red Devils agreed on a £30 million deal with West Ham United for Maguire.

Yet, the English defender's proposed move to the London Stadium fell through and he is now likely to remain at Old Trafford. This has led to the Red Devils seemingly cooling their pursuit of Pavard.

Arsenal are now coming into the equation following Timber's devastating anterior cruciate ligament blow. Mikel Arteta has hinted that he could reenter the transfer market for a replacement (via football.london):

"We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident. I’m more thinking about the resources in the team to do what we want to do. But it’s true he was giving us a lot on both sides."

Pavard was in fine form last season, bagging seven goals and one assist in 43 games across competitions. The Frenchman played both as a right-back and at center-back which would give Arsenal versatility at the back.

Bayern are reported to value Pavard at around €45-50 million while Manchester United viewed a £25 million (€29 million) fee as reasonable. He has a year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal and Manchester United are put on alert as Ansu Fati decides to leave Barcelona

The Barca winger is unhappy with his lack of game time.

AS (via The Express) reports that Ansu Fati has decided he wants to leave Barcelona due to frustrations regarding game time under Xavi. The Spanish winger came on with just 15 minutes left of the Blaugrana's opening 0-0 draw of the La Liga season against Getafe.

Fati, 20, was once touted as a future world star at Camp Nou but injury issues have plagued his development. Despite this, the Spaniard feels he should be handed a more prominent role in Xavi's side.

His intentions to depart have now reportedly drawn the attention of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur. He managed 10 goals and four assists in 51 games across competitions last season.