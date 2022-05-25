Aston Villa assessing the chances of signing LaLiga defender - Reports

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa ahead of the summer, according to The Athletic.

Having finished 14th in the Premier League table in 2021-22, the Villans have already turned their attention towards the next campaign. They are prepared to back Steven Gerrard ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

Aston Villa have already made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent. The Birmingham outfit also announced that they will be signing Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer when his contract with Marseille expires next month.

Gerrard's side could now turn their attention towards signing a new central defender. The Liverpool legend is keen to strengthen his rearguard ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to the aforementioned source.

Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in signing Burnley star James Tarkowski on a free transfer this summer. Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez has also been linked with a move to Villa Park.

John Percy @JPercyTelegraph Steven Gerrard wants to sign a new centre-back this summer (this was the plan before Ezri Konsa’s injury, which Villa hope is not as bad as first feared). Burnley’s James Tarkowski is a free agent this summer and has been discussed, but options on the position are open #avfc Steven Gerrard wants to sign a new centre-back this summer (this was the plan before Ezri Konsa’s injury, which Villa hope is not as bad as first feared). Burnley’s James Tarkowski is a free agent this summer and has been discussed, but options on the position are open #avfc

It has now emerged that the Premier League club are exploring the possibility of signing Carlos from Sevilla. According to The Athletic, the Villans view him as one of the best players in his position in Europe.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Aston Villa exploring possibility of signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla. theathletic.com/news/aston-vil… EXCL: Aston Villa exploring possibility of signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla. #AVFC want a centre-back & rate Brazilian as one of Europe’s best. Potential fee + salary could be problematic & may need exits first but 29yo among the options @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Aston Villa exploring possibility of signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla. #AVFC want a centre-back & rate Brazilian as one of Europe’s best. Potential fee + salary could be problematic & may need exits first but 29yo among the options @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/aston-vil…

However, Sevilla's potential asking price and Carlos' wage demands could prove to be a problem for the club. Gerrard's side thus may have to free up space in the squad and boost their resources before making a move for the Brazilian, as per the report.

How has Aston Villa target Diego Carlos fared for Sevilla?

Sevilla signed Diego Carlos from French club Nantes for around £13.5 million in 2019. He has since been a key player for the La Liga outfit, making 136 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League in 2020. He also played an important role in the team securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Carlos was the subject of transfer interest from clubs including Newcastle United in January. However, a move did not materialize and the Brazilian remained with Julen Lopetegui's side.

The central defender has two more years remaining on his deal with the Spanish side. However, it remains to be seen if he will be at the club to see out his contract in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa appear to be aware of the hurdles they may have to overcome to sign Carlos. They are thus likely to also be considering other options ahead of the summer.

