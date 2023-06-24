Aston Villa set to challenge Liverpool for £52 million rated star - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly set to rival Liverpool for the signing of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

According to BirminghamLive (via The Daily Mail), Villa are monitoring Chiesa's situation at the Allianz Stadium. The Italian attacker could leave the Old Lady in search of European football next season.

Massimiliano Allegri's side finished seventh after being hit with a 10-point deduction. This has led to speculation over the futures of many of their players including Chiesa.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his contract and Italian reports claim that the player is unhappy in Turin. He would reportedly consider a move elsewhere and Unai Emery's side have taken notice.

Chiesa is regarded as one of Serie A's most exciting attackers. He bagged four goals and provided six assists in 33 games across competitions last season.

He also impressed at the European Championships in 2021 for Gli Azzurri. He scored two goals in seven games as Roberto Mancini's men won the tournament.

However, may have to compete with Liverpool for the Italy international's signature. Reports claim that Jurgen Klopp's side are interested but are unwilling to meet Juve's £52 million valuation.

The Reds are more inclined to pay around £38 million for the forward. Both the Merseysiders and the Villains will be playing in Europe next season.

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho set to join RB Leipzig on loan

Fabio Carvalho is set to join Leipzig on loan.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho has agreed a season-long loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Die Roten Bullen have been in ongoing talks with the Reds over the Portuguese playmaker after seeing a £10 million permanent offer previously rejected. He is set to undergo a medical next week before sealing his move to Red Bull Arena.

The 20-year-old had a frustrating debut season at Anfield. He joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer for £5 million. However, he came in and out of Klopp's side, making 21 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals.

Carvalho's preference was reportedly to join a Premier League club on loan. Brentford, West Ham United, and Burnley were interested but he is heading to Leipzig.

The Portuguese attacker will have the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season. Marco Rose's side qualified for Europe's elite club competition with a third-place finish in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League and will be playing Europa League football next season. They will hope that Carvalho improves his development in Germany.

