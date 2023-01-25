Atletico Madrid attentive to Barcelona attacker's situation amid doubts over his future: Reports 

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are attentive to Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres' situation, as per reports from Sport.

The Spanish outlet claims that the Colchoneros are monitoring the situation of the Spain international, who has struggled for form at Camp Nou.

The report claims that the Barcelona attacker has emerged as a hot property in the transfer market despite him failing to live up to expectations at the club.

Ferran Torres made his switch to the Catalan giants from Manchester City during the winter transfer window in 2021.

The versatile attacker made an immediate impact at Camp Nou but has faded off with time.

Torres has fallen down Xavi Hernandez's pecking order this season following the arrivals of players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

He has started just nine games across competitions this season while coming on as a substitute on 14 occasions.

The Spain international has scored a total of five goals and produced one assist so far this season.

Sport claims that Xavi Hernandez still has high hopes from the Barcelona wideman but Atletico Madrid is closely monitoring his situation.

Diego Simeone's side signed Memphis Depay from the Catalan giants earlier this month and also made an inquiry regarding the former Valencia star.

The Spanish capital club is looking to refresh its attacking options this summer as they look to sell Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco.

Thomas Lemar also has his deal expiring in the summer and looks likely to depart for free while Alvaro Morata's future also looks doubtful.

Angel Correa and Antonie Griezmann are the two players who are assured of staying at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond this season.

Barcelona has a solid interest in Yannick Carrasco, who could be used as part of a deal that could see Torres heading in the opposite direction.

Barcelona ready to pay €80m to sign superstar striker who is also attracting Premier League interest

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to pay €80 million to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

However, they could face competition from Premier League clubs, according to Italian media outlet Tuttosport.

The Blaugrana already have a world-class striker in their ranks in the form of Robert Lewandowski.

However, Xavi Hernandez has reportedly identified Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic as the long-term success of the Polish great.

Juventus are going through torrid times as they were recently handed a 15-point reduction in Serie A as a result of the ruling in the Plusvalenza case.

The Old Lady is possibly set to lose several of their best players in the summer, including Vlahovic and Chiesa.

