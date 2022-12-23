Atletico Madrid interested in signing Manchester United star - Reports

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Spanish shot-stopper's contract situation would certainly be a factor in Los Rojiblancos' interest in bringing him back to Madrid. De Gea is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, at the end of which he could leave as a free agent.

Furthermore, Atletico being a foreign club, could open talks with the 32-year-old in January over a potential Bosman transfer. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will offer him a new deal.

De Gea is currently on a contract that sees him pocket £375,000 a week at Old Trafford. The Red Devils reportedly have an option to extend his deal by another year, which could see him stay on board for the 2023-24 season.

Lyall Thomas @SkySportsLyall #ManUtd : Talking to David de Gea about a new longer-term contract, meaning they haven't triggered the year extension in the current one (yet). They have triggered extensions until 2024 in the contracts of Rashford, Dalot, Shaw and Fred, however. More on #SSN #ManUtd: Talking to David de Gea about a new longer-term contract, meaning they haven't triggered the year extension in the current one (yet). They have triggered extensions until 2024 in the contracts of Rashford, Dalot, Shaw and Fred, however. More on #SSN https://t.co/NN7PyDnQh9

As per Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Manchester United are yet to trigger the clause despite doing it for Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, and Fred. They are, however, in talks to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

De Gea made his name at Atletico Madrid before moving to Manchester United in the summer of 2011 as a 20-year-old. Despite some rough patches, he has since made himself one of the world's very best goalkeepers.

The Spaniard has featured in the PFA 'Premier League Team of the Year' on five separate occasions and won the league title in the 2012-13 campaign. Atletico Madrid could promise him a return to his homeland and a starting spot if Jan Oblak departs.

The Slovenia international has been linked with a move to teams such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

David de Gea has already dropped a hint on his Manchester United future

De Gea claimed in October that he wants to keep playing at Manchester United in the near future.

In an interview with the United's official website after completing 500 games for the club, the shot-stopper was asked if he envisaged this milestone when he signed 11 years ago. The Spaniard replied:

"Like you say, I was very ambitious but this is a big achievement. Like I say, it’s crazy and I never imagined to play more than 500 games for this club so I’m very proud, super happy and hopefully [there’s] much more to come.”

It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag thinks the same. So far, the Dutch tactician has started De Gea in every single Premier League and UEFA Europa League game this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes