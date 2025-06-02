Atletico Madrid keen on signing Liverpool star - Reports

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has been tipped to leave the Merseyside club in this summer transfer window, as LaLiga side Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him. Chiesa joined the Reds from Juventus last summer but has so far struggled for game time at the Premier League club.
He made 14 appearances for the Merseysiders across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign. He started just one match in the Premier League in the six appearances he made. Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool are looking to part ways with some of their fringe players, with the departures likely to reach double figures.
Amid his continuous lack of game, Chiesa’s future at Anfield is now surrounded with uncertainty. According to Diario AS, the former Juventus man will leave Liverpool this summer and has emerged as a priority target on the books of Atlético Madrid general director of football Carlos Bucero. Los Rojiblancos’ potential signing of Chiesa is said to be dependent on what happens with Angel Correa this summer.
The report adds that the 2024-25 Premier League champions are willing to sell Chiesa and could consider sending him on loan if a suitable deal does not materialize. Liverpool signed the Italian forward for a reported fee of €12 million, and as such are reportedly unlikely to demand a huge amount of money for him.
The belief is that Chiesa wants to represent Italy in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To that end, a potential exit from Anfield could be on the cards. Apart from Atletico Madrid, it is said that Napoli are also interested in him. His current contract at Anfield will expire in 2028, and also due to his high salary, a potential move could prove difficult for him.
Liverpool learn new price for Bundesliga star after bid was rejected – Reports
Liverpool’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz has reportedly taken another twist after the Premier League champions reportedly had their bid for the player rejected. Having completed the permanent signing of Jeremie Frimpong, the Reds are keen on finalizing a deal for Wirtz.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported a few days ago that Liverpool submitted an initial offer worth around £84 million for sign Wirtz, but nothing materialized. The latest report, as per German publication BILD, is that Leverkusen rebuffed the second bid of the Merseyside club for Wirtz, worth €130m (£109m). This is because the Bundesliga side are holding out for €150 million, which is around £126.4 million, for their attacking player.
Meanwhile, Sky Germany reports that there are no significant developments at this stage, with negotiations ongoing and both clubs currently holding differing views on the overall structure of the deal.