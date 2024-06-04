Atletico Madrid prioritize signing Manchester City star amid Joao Felix links to Manchester United: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez despite speculation they're prepared to swap Joao Felix for Manchester United's Mason Greenwood. The City forward was a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's side last season but isn't an undisputable starter.

Marca reports Alvarez is Atletico's top target this summer and the La Liga giants have approached the Cityzens about the 29-cap Argentina international. He appeared 54 times across competitions last season, posting 19 goals and 13 assists.

Alvarez, 24, played a variety of positions, highlighting his versatility. He played up top as a centre-forward, on the right wing, as a second striker, and in attacking midfield. He's valued by Transfermarkt as €90 million heading into this summer's transfer window.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner knows of Los Colchoneros' interest. Atletico's Argentine trio Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, and Angel Correa will try to convince him to move to the Wanda Metropolitano while at Copa America.

Manchester City's Alvarez could be involved in a transfer merry-go-round with question marks over Felix's future. The Portuguese attacker is set to return to Atleti after a one-season loan spell at Barcelona.

Felix, 24, bounced back from a difficult period in the Spanish capital and was fairly impressive with the Blaugrana. He posted 10 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions.

Atleti look open to his departure and ideally, that would be permanent. Manchester City's cross-city rivals Manchester United are a potential destination as they are still looking to part ways with Greenwood.

Greenwood, 22, spent last season on loan in La Liga with Getafe. He caught the eye with 10 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions but has no future at Old Trafford.

Reports claim Atleti have considered offering Felix in a swap deal with Manchester United for Greenwood. Whether their interest in Alvarez will put this proposal on the backburner remains to be seen.

Atletico Madrid reportedly beat Manchester City and Manchester United to Joao Felix's signature

Manchester United and Manchester City have both held long-term interest in Joao Felix.

Felix arrived at Atletico in the summer of 2019 and was viewed as one of, if not, the biggest signings in La Liga history. He set Colchoneros back €127.2 million just after winning the Golden Boy award.

Diego Simeone was eager to win the race to sign him and saw off competition from Manchester United and Manchester City, per the source above. He's struggled at the Wanda Metropolitano, failing to get to grips with his Argentine manager's philosophy.

Felix has managed 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for Atleti. Links to United and City haven't subsided during his time in the Spanish top flight.

The 37-cap Portugal international headed to Chelsea in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. It was his chance to catch the eye in the Premier League but he failed to do so with four goals in 20 games at Stamford Bridge.