Atletico Madrid star set to leave this summer, Chelsea and Manchester United linked with a move - Reports

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is all set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer with Chelsea and Manchester United leading the race to sign the midfielder, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Saul Niguez is a product of Atletico Madrid's youth system. The Spaniard made his first-team debut back in 2012 and has so far gone on to make more than 330 appearances for the La Liga champions.

Niguez has been one of Atletico Madrid's key players under Diego Simeone. However, the Spaniard is now open for a new challenge with the Premier League being the most likely destination.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Saul in the past few months. According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea opened talks with Atletico Madrid a few days ago and have already made an official bid. The European champions are set to make an initial loan offer with an obligation to make the move permanent in the future.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have made contact with Atletico Madrid over the availability of Saul in the last 24 hours. The Red Devils are in the market for a new central midfielder, with French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga being on their short-list as well.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both looking to strengthen their midfield

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield before the end of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are in dire need of a solid midfield option to replace the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic in the long run.

Another reason why Manchester United need a midfielder is because of Paul Pogba's uncertain future at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his United contract and so far has shown no intentions of penning a new deal.

Chelsea, on the other hand, already possess great midfielders with the likes of Kante and Jorginho playing vital roles in their Champions League triumph last summer. However, the Blues are looking to add another midfielder to offer them some much-needed depth.

