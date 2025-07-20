Atletico Madrid in talks with Chelsea star as they push to sign him this summer - Reports 

Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened talks to sign Chelsea star Renato Veiga. The Portuguese defender is open to leaving as he wants to play in his preferred position at the club level.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to sell Veiga this summer and have slapped a €40 million price tag on him. They have given the 21-year-old to pick his next club as long as they are willing to match the asking price.

The Italian journalist posted on X:

"Atletico Madrid have now made direct contact with Renato Veiga's camp… and the player is keen on the move! Chelsea insist on package worth at least €40m to sell Veiga while Atléti are prepared to advance in negotiations."

Veiga joined the Blues last summer and was at the club for just six months. He moved to Juventus on loan in January as he wanted to play as a center-back, while Enzo Maresca saw him as a cover for left-back and a defensive midfielder.

The Portuguese star played just 18 matches for Maresca's side, 14 of which were at left-back, and only twice as a left center-back. However, he played all 15 games for Juventus in his preferred position and made it to the UEFA Nations League squad this summer.

Enzo Maresca reminded Renato Veiga about Chelsea's help in his career

Enzo Maresca was unhappy with Renato Veiga's push to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window. He reminded the Portuguese star that the reason they signed him was to cover at left-back and in the midfield, and said (via Yahoo):

"We brought Renato from Basel and he's played well in different positions. This has allowed him to join the [Portugal] national team for the first time in his life. Even if he's not playing in his [preferred position], he's playing for his national team in his early 20s since joining Chelsea. We are very proud about that."

"I had a chat with Renato. I told him playing in the position he's playing with us, it's given him the chance to join the national team and created speculation around him, which only happens when you're playing well. If there is a player that wants to play in just one position, they are going to struggle. They have to learn to play in different positions because it's a good thing for the player and the club."

Juventus were also interested in signing the Portuguese star, but were unwilling to match the asking price set by the Premier League side.

