Barcelona had €70 million deal agreed for star forward in 2022 but FFP issues blocked the move - Reports

Barcelona agreed to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid for €70 million last year, but saw Financial Fair Play issues scupper the deal, according to SPORT [via Barca Universal].

Barcelona have come on leaps and bounds since club legend Xavi Hernandez took the reins at Camp Nou in November 2021. The fact that they currently sit eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table is a testament to the progress made under the Spaniard.

However, one could argue that the Catalans' progress under Xavi has been hindered by their well-documented financial issues. These problems have prevented the Blaugrana from signing several players recently.

Among those who missed out on a move to Catalonia due to Barcelona's Financial Fair Play troubles is Felix. According to the aforementioned source, the club had a deal in place to sign the Portuguese before their financial constraints blocked it.

The Catalans had held talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Felix for €70 million, as per the report. Los Rojiblancos could have pocketed a sum as high as €130 million after add-ons.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport In January 2022, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reached an agreement for the transfer of Joao Felix for €70m, that could become a total of €130m with variables. In the end, he stayed at Atleti because of Barça's FFP troubles. In January 2022, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reached an agreement for the transfer of Joao Felix for €70m, that could become a total of €130m with variables. In the end, he stayed at Atleti because of Barça's FFP troubles.— @sport https://t.co/S8M2eSFmKN

The deal, though, did not go through due to the Catalans' Financial Fair Play problems. Felix was thus forced to stay at Atletico Madrid, where he has since had issues with manager Diego Simeone.

Barcelona have had a long-standing interest in the Portugal international, according to various reports. They were claimed to have made an attempt to sign him as part of their deal to send Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico on loan in 2021.

Barcelona-linked Joao Felix is now at Chelsea

Following his failed move to Barcelona, Felix saw his relationship with Simeone worsen. He was often left on the bench by the Argentinian tactician during the first half of the current season.

Atletico Madrid eventually decided to part ways with the forward, who they signed on a €126 million deal from SL Benfica, in January this year. Chelsea eventually agreed to acquire his services on loan until the end of the season.

The Blues are said to have invested a total of €11 million to take Felix to Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old, though, received a three-match suspension after being sent off on his debut.

Despite the initial setback, Felix has impressed for Graham Potter's side so far. He notably found the back of the net for the club in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend.

There have been claims that Chelsea are already considering making his loan move permanent. The Blaugrana could thus be set to miss out on a long-term target.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes