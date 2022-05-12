Barcelona add 23-year-old Premier League defender in list of potential targets to reinforce their backline: Reports

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their defense this summer and have now added a new player to their list of potential targets.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is already on their books, having agreed a five-year deal with the Catalans giants, whom he'll join on a free transfer (as per The Sun).

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Southampton's Mohamed Salisu is now on their radar too.

The 23-year-old joined the Saints from Real Valladolid in 2020 for €12 million, signing a four-year contract.

He's been a regular starter in Ralph Hasenhüttl's side this season and has garnered plaudits for his speed, aerial prowess and excellent clearances.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Some of the CBs who Barça like but a move for them is practically impossible due to the finances are:



Pau Torres.

Jules Koundé.

Aymeric Laporte.

Mohammed Salisu.

Matthijs de Ligt.



Christensen will come but Barça want to sign another CB.



Via (🟢): Some of the CBs who Barça like but a move for them is practically impossible due to the finances are:Pau Torres.Jules Koundé.Aymeric Laporte.Mohammed Salisu.Matthijs de Ligt.Christensen will come but Barça want to sign another CB.Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] ❗️Some of the CBs who Barça like but a move for them is practically impossible due to the finances are:🇪🇸 Pau Torres.🇫🇷 Jules Koundé.🇪🇸 Aymeric Laporte.🇬🇭 Mohammed Salisu.🇳🇱 Matthijs de Ligt.Christensen will come but Barça want to sign another CB.Via (🟢): @gbsans [md]

Barcelona's potential defensive targets also include Pau Torres, who's become a household name in La Liga after impressing consistently with Villarreal. The Spaniard, however, has a release clause set at €60 million, a figure that's too expensive for the club right now, given their poor financial circumstances.

French sensation Jules Kounde of Sevilla is another big name that Barcelona are chasing, with the centre-back growing into a world-class prospect after joining the Andalusians from Bordeaux in 2019.

But he, too, won't come cheap as the France international's clause demands a staggering €75 million.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona are interested in signing Jules Koundé; talks have begun with him in recent weeks & the club wants to be in the pole position, as Xavi wants a top CB this summer.

[🥇] | FC Barcelona are interested in signing Jules Koundé; talks have begun with him in recent weeks & the club wants to be in the pole position, as Xavi wants a top CB this summer. @fansjavimiguel [🥇] 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are interested in signing Jules Koundé; talks have begun with him in recent weeks & the club wants to be in the pole position, as Xavi wants a top CB this summer.@fansjavimiguel [🥇]

Next on their list is Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte. The Spaniard left Athletic Bilbao for the Premier League side in 2018 for a fee of £57 million.

He has become an important figure in Pep Guardiola's squad with his tactical discipline, ball-carrying ability and vision. Laporte's position came under threat following Ruben Dias' arrival in 2020 but has re-established his place in the line-up this season with top-notch displays.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is also eyed by Barcelona.

The Dutchman, signed from Ajax in 2019, has overseen a topsy-turvy run of form in Turin. However, recent improvements have left the Bianconeri mulling over extending his contract, which runs until 2024, by another year.

Barcelona close in on second place in La Liga

Barcelona were languishing in ninth place when Xavi arrived, but since then, he's guided the club to second place with the side making huge improvements.

Now, with Sevilla faltering in their quest for a runners-up finish once again with a goalless draw against Mallorca, the door is open for the Catalans to seal their spot this week.

They currently boast a five-point lead over third-placed Atletico Madrid after 36 games and a victory over Getafe on Sunday will be enough.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit