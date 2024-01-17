Barcelona and Atletico Madrid join race to sign Manchester City star: Reports

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown interest in signing Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

The Daily Mail reports that Barca and Atleti make up a list of six clubs showing interest in Phillips. The English midfielder's future is set to be decided next week amid a lack of game time under Pep Guardiola.

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds United in July 2022 for a reported £42 million. He'd been consistently one of the Premier League's most reliable midfielders for the Peacocks but has failed to earn the trust of Guardiola.

The 28-year-old hasn't started any league game this season and has made just 10 appearances across competitions with one goal. He has four years left on his contract with the Cityzens but a departure is expected.

Phillips will want game time ahead of the European Championships with England in the summer. The Manchester City midfielder has earned 31 caps under Gareth Southgate to date and is a prominent member of the Three Lions squad.

Barcelona are dealing with a midfield injury crisis, with Gavi currently ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Summer signing Oriol Romeu has failed to impress after joining from Girona.

However, Barca's financial situation is a problematic one that has left them in a difficult position to secure transfers. They are trying to reduce significant debt without the use of financial levers.

Meanwhile, Atletico should have no such problem in affording a deal for Phillips. He's valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt and Diego Simeone could be looking to strengthen his midfield with a potential long-term Koke, 32, replacement.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs Xavi and urges Barcelona's players to 'step up'

Pep Guardiola backed under-pressure Xavi.

Barcelona manager Xavi has come under pressure amid his side's poor performance this season. The Blaugrana were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday (January 14).

Xavi has continued to receive the backing of Barca president Joan Laporta but his job is coming under threat. This comes after a glowing 2022-23 season which saw the Spaniard guide the Catalan giants to the La Liga title for the first time since 2019.

Manchester City boss Guardiola launched a staunch defense of his former Barcelona midfielder by urging his players to step up. He said (via Football Espana):

"It is easy to blame the coach, but the players have to step up. There is no secret, they are the ones who play. Not everything is the coach’s fault. The players have to take a step forward, if the coach stays until the end, the players have to show their quality, they have done it many times and will do it again.”

Barcelona sit fourth in the La Liga table, eight points behind leaders Girona after 19 games. Xavi has over a year left on his contract with the Camp Nou giants but needs an upturn in form.