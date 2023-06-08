Barcelona boss Xavi feels betrayed as Lionel Messi swaps PSG for Inter Miami: Reports

Lionel Messi has recently confirmed that his next destination is Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. The Argentine spent the last two seasons with Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and will become a free agent later this month.

El Nacional have now reported that Messi's decision to ditch Barcelona and join Inter Miami has left the club, and head coach Xavi in particular, feeling betrayed.

Barcelona believe that Messi's camp simply flirted with the Catalan giants to drive up the price on what could be Messi's last big professional contract as a player.

There were three reported ways Messi could have gone - returning to Barcelona, going to the United States of America to join Inter Miami, or joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, Messi left Barcelona as a free agent in a shocking move due to the club's inability to extend his contract by staying within La Liga wage rules.

Messi, explaining his decision to not re-sign for Barca this summer, said that he did not want a recurrence of the 2021 summer, where he waited two months as a free agent before being let go by the Catalan club.

Barcelona release club statement after Lionel Messi expresses decision to join Inter Miami

Barcelona were quick to respond after hearing about Lionel Messi's decision to snub them in favor of Inter Miami.

Their club statement read:

"On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana."

It continued:

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years."

The statement further read:

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça."

Lionel Messi spent 17 years as a first-team player at Nou Camp. Despite the current situation, fans will hope Messi will return to the club in some capacity in the future.

