Barcelona defender has ‘no intention’ to leave Camp Nou any time soon: Reports

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest reportedly has no intention of leaving the club this summer. The United States defender is adamant about succeeding at Camp Nou and is willing to fight for his place in the team.

As per a report in MARCA, Dest is one of the players Barcelona could've let go of this summer for financial reasons. However, he has informed the club that he has no plans of leaving and is ready to fight for his place in the side.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The rising star looks back at his journey that's taken him to one of Europe's biggest clubs as well as the USMNT: He's only 21 years old, but @sergino_dest has already made history, becoming the first U.S. International to sign and play for Barcelona.The rising star looks back at his journey that's taken him to one of Europe's biggest clubs as well as the USMNT: He's only 21 years old, but @sergino_dest has already made history, becoming the first U.S. International to sign and play for Barcelona.The rising star looks back at his journey that's taken him to one of Europe's biggest clubs as well as the USMNT: https://t.co/hmmOgRismB

The report claims Xavi is looking to bring in Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta as the backup for the right-back spot this summer. The Spaniard's contract with the Blues will expire in the summer of 2023 after the club enforced an extension to his current contract.

Rumors suggest the Catalan side were open to a swap deal with Dest going the other way. Barca were also looking to bring in Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, but he is now set to join Bayern Munich.

Dest will have to battle Oscar Mingueza and Dani Alves for the starting spot, and if Azpilicueta joins, it could push him further down the order.

Barcelona are Sergino Dest's dream club.

Sergino Dest joined the Blaugrana from Ajax in 2020 and was thrilled to become the first American to play for the Catalan side. In his first interview with the club, he said:

"Barcelona was my dream club. I always wanted to play for the club and I was given the opportunity to join.... I followed my heart to Barcelona. It's the right place for me. It was a bit strange because I never thought it could all happen so quickly. It was a big step forward. It's not only on the pitch that I'm developing. I don't feel too much pressure. I have yet to see the Camp Nou full, but I'm looking forward to seeing it. I'm very proud to be the first American to play here."

Xavi was also full of praise for Dest after a recent game and claimed he was happy with the progress. He said:

"Sergino Dest is playing spectacularly well. I am very happy with his progress. When we arrived he wasn't doing so well and now he is doing well with and without the ball."

However, things seem to have changed now, and the MARCA report claims the manager has given his green signal for the sale.

Edited by Aditya Singh