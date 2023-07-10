Barcelona demand €15m as European giants enquire about 21-year-old attacker: Reports

Barcelona have slapped a €15 million asking price on Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli amidst interest from Juventus, according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio.

Ezzalzouli, 21, rose through the ranks at Barcelona after joining them from Hercules CF for €2 million in 2021. He made his senior debut for the club in their 1-1 La Liga draw against Alaves in October 2021 and has since made 12 appearances across competitions for them.

The Blaugrana sent Ezzalzouli out on loan to CA Osasuna for the 2022-23 season to help him earn regular playing time. The Morocco international went on to impress in Navarre, bagging six goals and two assists from 34 appearances across competitions.

Catalonian daily SPORT reported in January that Barcelona intend to keep Ezzalzouli in their team after being impressed by his performances. However, the same publication later claimed that the winger doesn't want to stay at the Camp Nou if he doesn't feature in manager Xavi's plans.

Hence, there are doubts about Ezzalzouli's future with the La Liga champions despite his contract running till 2026. It emerged in May that the Moroccan is a top target for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. It was said that Xabi Alonso, the German outfit's manager, is a huge admirer of the attacker.

Although Leverkusen's interest in Ezzalzouli has since cooled, the youngster continues to stir up interest in Europe. According to the aforementioned source, Juventus have emerged as a potential destination for the winger. The Bianconeri are said to have already enquired about signing him.

It appears that Barcelona will not stand in Ezzalzouli's way if he wishes to leave the club. However, they are holding out for a fee of €15 million if the report is to be believed. It remains to be seen if Juventus, who are facing financial constraints after being found guilty of capital gains violations, will shell out such a sum.

Barcelona reject chance to re-sign Neymar

Barcelona are hard at work on strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers so far. The Catalonia-based club have turned their attention towards signing a defensive midfielder, with Girona's Oriol Romeu under consideration.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, have been offered the chance to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. Super agent Pini Zahavi has floated the idea of the Brazilian returning to the Camp Nou, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo. The Parisians are reportedly keen to offload the superstar.

However, Xavi's side have no interest in bringing Neymar back to the club. They don't think the move is feasible and are also concerned that the forward will disrupt the dressing room. They have thus turned down the opportunity to acquire him.

Poll : 0 votes