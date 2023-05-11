Barcelona draw up eight-man shortlist headlined by Ilkay Gundogan and N'Golo Kante to replace Sergio Busquets: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a stunning eight-man shortlist to replace Sergio Busquets after he announced his decision to leave the club. Xavi is keen to sign a top defensive midfielder this summer.

As per a report in Argentine outlet Ole, Ilkay Gundogan is on the top of the wishlist. The Manchester City star will become a free agent in the summer and reportedly has a contract offer from the Catalan side on his table.

N'Golo Kante is another free agent Barcelona are keen on signing and are working on getting an agreement done. The Chelsea star is also in talks with the Blues over a new deal and could end up staying at Stamford Bridge.

Nordin Amrabat has been a target for the Blaugrana since January, but they could not get a deal over the line in the winter window. They are still interested in the Fiorentina star and could make a move this summer.

Marcelo Brozovic has been on Xavi's list since the Spaniard took charge at the club. The Inter Milan star is open for a new challenge and could get his move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Martín Zubimendi, Hugo Guillamón, and Nico González are the other names mentioned in the report. Ruben Neves is also reported to be a target for the Blaugrana, but Xavi is not interested in signing the Wolverhampton star.

Sergio Busquets announces decision to leave Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. The midfielder is calling time on his 15-year-long career at Camp Nou and announced in a video on Wednesday:

"The time has come to announce that this will be my last season with Barca. It has been an unforgettable journey. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium and reality has exceeded all my dreams."

He added:

"I wouldn't have believed it you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world and surpass 700 matches. It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. Although it has not been an easy decision I think the time has come."

Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian sides are keen on signing Busquets.

