Barcelona edge closer to signing Lewandowski and 3 others as they prepare for €330 million windfall: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to a flurry of signings, including Robert Lewandowski, as they prepare for a €330 million windfall.

According to Marca journalist Luis Rojo, Barcelona will receive a huge cash injection by 'activating its second lever', which will open the door for four top-class signings.

luis rojo @Luis_F_Rojo El Barça recibirá 330 millones al activar su segunda palanca. Los fichajes de Lewandowski, Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso y Koundé, más cerca. El Barça recibirá 330 millones al activar su segunda palanca. Los fichajes de Lewandowski, Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso y Koundé, más cerca.

In addition to Lewandowski, Rojo claims that the extra money will be able to cover the costs of Chelsea and Spain's defensive duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as well as Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

According to French outlet RMC, Barcelona will come close to meeting Bayern Munich's asking price of €50 million for Lewandowski, who turns 34 in August.

The legendary Polish striker has made no secret of the fact that he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer after eight incredibly successful seasons at the club. Lewandowski netted 50 times in 46 appearances last term for the Bavarians across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Azpilicueta and Alonso would be smart additions for the Catalonian giants. The Chelsea pair have just one year remaining on their respective deals at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona board, now pushing on Robert Lewandowski and feeling confident. Key days ahead. Raphinha will fly to Spain today in order to complete his move to Barcelona. Contract until June 2027 to be signed soon. Raphinha did anything to join Barça, his biggest dream. 🛩Barcelona board, now pushing on Robert Lewandowski and feeling confident. Key days ahead. Raphinha will fly to Spain today in order to complete his move to Barcelona. Contract until June 2027 to be signed soon. Raphinha did anything to join Barça, his biggest dream. 🛩🇧🇷 #FCB Barcelona board, now pushing on Robert Lewandowski and feeling confident. Key days ahead. https://t.co/IddsmjsG4D

Robert Lewandowski arrives late to Bayern Munich training amid Barcelona transfer speculation

The Poland international has returned to train with his Bayern Munich teammates ahead of the new campaign despite the constant speculation about his future.

According to Bild, as per @iMiaSanMia, the veteran centre-forward arrived six minutes before training at the meeting point and was the last player out on the pitch. However, his fitness was said to be in top shape.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Robert Lewandowski arrived 6 minutes late to the meeting point before training and was the last player to emerge from the dressing room onto the pitch. On the other hand, his performance tests yesterday showed that he was in top form as he worked hard during his vacation [ @BILD Robert Lewandowski arrived 6 minutes late to the meeting point before training and was the last player to emerge from the dressing room onto the pitch. On the other hand, his performance tests yesterday showed that he was in top form as he worked hard during his vacation [@BILD] https://t.co/lxQJNOetoK

While on international duty with Poland in May, Lewandowski told a press conference (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation. I realize a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Lewandowski still has one year remaining on his deal at the Allianz Arena, but his agent Pini Zahavi told BILD, as per The Metro:

"For Lewandowski, Bayern is history. There was no proposal from Bayern for Lewandowski to sign a new deal. He just wants to leave the club after eight years. He’s 34 and wants to make his dream come true."

"He wants to leave this summer, none of us care about the money. The truth is that he hasn’t felt respected by the board for a few months now. Bayern lost Robert not only as a footballer but as a person."

