Barcelona eye move for Serie A star next summer - Reports

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, as per reports from Spanish outlet Diario Sport via Barca Blaugranes.

The Catalan giants have been linked with a host of right-backs in recent weeks and the latest name to be linked with a move to Camp Nou is Di Lorenzo.

While the report clearly states that the Napoli full-back's asking price would be well beyond Barcelona's reach in January, the Serie A giants could be considering a sale if their asking price is met in the summer.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has become a key figure for Napoli since his move from Empoli in 2019. The bombarding right-back has also taken over the armband from Lorenzo Insigne following the 31-year-old's shock move to Toronto FC in the summer.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the Naples club until the summer of 2026 and is believed to be happy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. As per Barca Blaugranes, his agent hinted that he wants a lifetime contract with Gli Azzurri which suggests he won't be persuaded to leave easily.

Di Lorenzo has been impressive for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli this season as they top the table after 15 games. The European Championship winner has scored once and produced three assists in 21 games across competitions this campaign.

Barcelona are said to be looking for a right-back as Xavi Hernandez is far from happy with the options at his disposal. The Catalan giants have Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto on their books and neither has been able to impress. Xavi has even played Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo in the position occasionally.

The report also claims that Thomas Meunier, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Juranović, Juan Foyth and Arnau Martinez are all being considered by Barcelona.

Barcelona ready to swap Hector Bellerin for in-demand midfielder

Barcelona are reportedly interested in coveted Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. The Frenchman has been a player in demand in recent weeks, having impressed for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Blaugrana are believed to be willing to offer the Old Lady Hector Bellerin as part of a swap deal. However, Max Allegri's side reportedly have no interest in the Spaniard and are said to be holding out for a cash deal.

With his contract up for expiry in the summer, Rabiot could be available for just £13.5 million in January. Arsenal are also rumoured to be keeping an eye on the 27-year-old.

