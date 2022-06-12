Barcelona eyeing Manchester City star as Marcos Alonso alternative - Reports 

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have identified the Ukrainian international as a viable alternative to their primary target Marcos Alonso.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo last month, Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso emerged as the priority signing for Barcelona ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, it is now suggested that Zinchenko is being considered as an alternative if the Catalan giants fail to sign Alonso.

Although Zinchenko has not been a first-team regular at Manchester City over the years, he is still held in high-regard by Pep Guardiola.

The 25-year-old has been a valuable squad player for the Cityzens since signing for them from Russian side FC Ufa in 2016.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| Oleksander Zinchenko is the second option for Barcelona if they fail to sign Marcos Alonso. #fcblive 🎖️| Oleksander Zinchenko is the second option for Barcelona if they fail to sign Marcos Alonso. @orioldomenech 🚨🎖️| Oleksander Zinchenko is the second option for Barcelona if they fail to sign Marcos Alonso. @orioldomenech #fcblive https://t.co/zxHcClsMjz

Zinchenko is a versatile player who is capable of playing in a range of positions and Guardiola has used that brilliantly over the years.

The 25-year-old can play as a left-back or as a central midfielder and his versatility could prove to be a huge asset for Barcelona.

Zinchenko played a total of 28 games across all competitions last season, producing five assists in the process. In total, he has made 128 appearances for the Cityzens in the last six years, chipping in with two goals and 12 assists.

With Jordi Alba in the twilight of his career, it is no wonder that Barcelona are looking for someone to share game-time with the club legend.

The Catalan giants have Alejandro Balde in their ranks but are looking for someone more experienced and Zinchenko certainly ticks the box.

The Manchester City full-back seems to be perfect for Barcelona

Although it is claimed that Oleksandr Zinchenko is seen as an alternative to Marcos Alonso, the Manchester City defender seems to be a better fit for Barcelona than his Chelsea counterpart.

Alonso is less than two years younger than Alba, which is why it does not make much sense for the Blaugrana to bring him to Camp Nou.

GOAL @goal The way the referee consoled Oleksandr Zinchenko after Ukraine failed to reach the World Cup The way the referee consoled Oleksandr Zinchenko after Ukraine failed to reach the World Cup 💙💛 https://t.co/Gi67Q3zHdv

Zinchencko, on the other hand, is only 25 years of age now which is why his move to Camp Nou makes a lot of sense.

On top of that, the Manchester City defender can double up as a midfielder, which will be a major boost for Barca manager Xavi Hernandez.

As per Teamtalk, Pep Guardiola's side are looking to recruit Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion which could see Zinchenko depart the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far